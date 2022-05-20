PICS: Inside Trevor Noah’s Switzerland ‘vacay’ with Roger Federer

Xanet Scheepers

South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah finally paid a visit to his father’s home country – Switzerland.

Noah, who was in Geneva and Zurich as part of his Back to Abnormal world tour, took to his Instagram account on Thursday to thank the residents of Switzerland for an unforgettable experience.

“Switzerland, what a surreal experience this was for me. I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country but never dreamed I would do it like this. Thank you to every single person who came and filled out both arenas in Geneva and Zurich, I’ll never forget the experience,” Noah wrote in his post.

He also shared a picture of himself and a smiling Roger Federer, thanking the tennis star for being a wonderful host and tour guide.

“And last but not least thank you to my fellow half Swiss, half South African @rogerfederer. You were the ultimate host, the best tour guide and still the classiest man I’ve ever met. I know you miss me on the court but hopefully you’ll be able to play on in my honour now that my knee is out of commission,” Noah said.

Noah is set to perform in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday evening, Amsterdam on Saturday and Norway on Sunday. From there the comedian will be travelling to Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Canada before returning to the United States to conclude his tour.

On Wednesday E News reported that Noah and his actress girlfriend Minka Kelly have broken up.

The couple holidayed together in South Africa with a group of Noah’s friends in Cape Town, but a source reportedly told E News that they have been broken up for a while and that Minka is very disappointed.

According to the report, Noah and Kelly decided to call it quits as they weren’t ‘on the same page’. “They were going in circles and ending up in the same place. It didn’t work,” the source claimed.

Trevor Noah shares snaps from his Switzerland trip:

