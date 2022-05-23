‘I am making progress every day,’ says Lira following recent stroke

Lerato Maimela

South African singer Lerato ‘Lira’ Molapo has filled her fans and followers with hope and joy after announcing that she is on the road to recovery.

The 43-year-old singer suffered a stroke while on tour in Germany some time last month, and her family took to her Instagram account to share the devastating news with her fans and loved ones.

“As Lira’s family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira’s health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” said the family.

In the post, the family revealed that Lira was undergoing treatment in South Africa, and that the medical team which was working on her advised that her journey to recovery would require a lot of patience, meaning that she would not be able to perform in the near future.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sbahle Mpisane opens up about car accident that left her severely injured

“She is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa, led by the best medical team available. Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term.

“That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery,” said the family.

The journey to recovery for the Feel Good hitmaker seems very promising after she took to social media over the weekend to give her fans and followers an update on her health since suffering from the stroke.

She began her caption by thanking her loved ones and fans for their overwhelming love, prayers, and support during this tough time.

“Dear Fam, Thank you for your overwhelming love , support and prayers,” said the singer.

She then revealed that she is recovering well, and that the stroke she suffered did not do any physical damage to her body, but did affect her speech.

“I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however I am making lots of progress every day,” said Molapo.

The singer ended off her post by saying that she will be taking some more time to focus on her recovery, and that she would appreciate it if everyone would continue to pray for her.

“I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery. Please keep your prayers coming, I can’t wait to be back soon,” said Lira.

Many of the musician’s public figure friends such as Somizi, DJ Zinhle, Kelly Khumalo, Penny Lebyane, Basetsana Khumalo and Nandi Madida, amongst others, took to the comments section of her post to send her many hugs and kisses, and wish her well on her road to recovery.