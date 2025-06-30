WATCH: ‘People thought I was going to die’ — Da Les opens up about stroke recovery journey

Da L.E.S suffered a stroke on his birthday last year.
Rapper Da L.E.S. Picture: Instagram/ 2freshles
Renowned South African rapper Leslie “Da L.E.S” Mampe has opened up about his stroke recovery journey.
The rapper suffered a stroke in July last year on his 39th birthday.
Da L.E.S : ‘I’m just lucky to be alive’
In a video posted on YouTube, Da L.E.S spoke candidly about how his life has changed since the incident.
“This is bigger than me; I just want to document my life. I had a stroke—it happened on my birthday—and I woke up a month later. When something like this happens, it’s nothing you can control. I’m just lucky to be alive.”
The rapper said he is documenting his journey to give people a genuine look into his life.
“Also, just to inspire, one of you is going to get help through this. I want to help people because this is real. One minute you’re cool, like me, and the next minute you experience the worst,” he added.
The documentary gives fans a glimpse into Da L.E.S’s journey as he battles the aftermath of a stroke—from his hospital admission and discharge, to relearning basic functions, including walking, as he adjusts to life post-stroke.
