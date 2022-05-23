Deborah Fraser’s burial postponed due to KZN floods

Citizen Reporter

Legendary gospel musician Dr Deborah Fraser’s family says her burial has been postponed due to the torrential rain in KwaZulu-Natal.

The legendary gospel singer passed away at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on 15 May following a short illness, her family confirmed.

A funeral was held on Saturday, however, the burial did not occur due to the heavy rains, TshisaLive reported.

The storms have caused havoc in KZN, a province still recovering from floods in April.

“It rained so much that the gravesite was affected,” family spokesperson Busi Shibodze said. The burial, to be attended by close family members, will take place at Lala Kahle Cemetery in Hillcrest, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Family members and her children are said to have been distraught during her funeral. Her children said as a family, they felt they had run out of time to give her the life she deserved.

The publication reported her son told attendees the family was aware of Fraser’s dire health.

“I’m not going to lie to you, mom was not ok, especially this year. Death is not something you can get used to. I catch myself sitting in the car alone and realising it is real: Ma is gone,” he was quoted as saying.

Fraser, 56, was in the “presence of family and friends” when she died.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and Gospel musician, Deborah Fraser following a short Illness,” her family said in a statement.

Dr Fraser, known for albums such as Giloria, Isililo, Umsamaria, Udlalile Ngabantu, Thanksgiving, Awusenasabelo, Umqhele, and Uhambo, suffered a stroke.

She had also been battling diabetes and suffered a setback in February. Dr Fraser was confined to a wheelchair at the time.

In April, a TikTok video of her performing in a wheelchair was shared on social media and Dr Fraser confirmed she was unable to walk.

At the time, she said: “I am not acting, I can’t walk”.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla.