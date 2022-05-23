AKA parts ways with Cruz ahead of release of his own alcohol brand

Lerato Maimela

South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes is making bigger and better moves in his career as he says goodbye to Cruz Vodka ahead of his new business venture.

The Victory Lap hitmaker took to social media on Monday to share a statement in which he and the Cruz management team announce the end of their 6-year partnership as he ventures into the alcoholic beverage business by releasing his own alcohol brand.

“Post lengthy discussions, Kieran Forbes (AKA) has shared his ambition to create his own spirit brand with the Cruz management team. He outlined a change in his business model from AKA partner to AKA owned brands. We appreciate his vision and agree that it’s the logical next step for him,” said the statement.

ALSO READ: OPINION: AKA and Megan Thee Stallion prove that ‘talking about the music’ no longer matters

The statement further explained that the rapper’s name will be removed from his signature watermelon Cruz Vodka bottles, and that the recently launched banana flavour will be discontinued after the summer.

“While AKA will remain an integral part of the Cruz family and a valued business partner, as per his request, we will be phasing his name off the Cruz Watermelon bottle and will phase Cruz Banana out of the market this summer,” said the statement.

The rapper’s name will now only be used on his products. This new change should come into full effect between May and October 2022, explained the statement.

“Going forward, the AKA brand name will be reserved for AKA owned products. This will happen in a phased manner from May- October 2022,” said Cruz management team.