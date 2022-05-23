‘Boer soek ’n vrou’ top farmer Tyson is engaged

Renate Engelbrecht

Tyson Zunckel, the KwaZulu-Natal farmer who received the most letters in the recent Boer Soek ’n Vrou season, went down on one knee on Sunday, asking his match, Alri Vorster, to be his wife.

The farmer took to Instagram yesterday, captioning a closeup of her engagement ring with the words: “She said yes!”

In the photos, the couple look completely smitten. Alri, clearly dumbfounded, shared a similar photo on her Instagram feed, eloquently captioning it with merely the date: “22-05-2022.” In addition, she also shared a video of the momentous occasion, saying: “What a special day.”

Fellow Boer Soek ’n Vrou participant Esmerélda van Wyk commented on the posts, saying: “Congratulations! I am excited with you.”

Boer Soek ’n Vrou presenter Marciel Hopkins (who just returned from her honeymoon on the French Riviera) also had something to say. “Yay! Congratulations! So happy and excited with you, Tyson and Alri!” she wrote in her comment.

Tyson and Alri hit it off during the fourteenth season of Boer Soek ’n Vrou. Although Tyson was adamant about the programme only being a platform to help him find a friendship that might turn into something more, they ended up attending the reunion as a couple. Since then, they have been dating exclusively, making the most of every moment they could spend together.

It was on 10 May that Alri posted a video of herself reading the initial letter she had written to Tyson aloud. In the letter, she had written that she was looking for something that would fall into place spontaneously and where it wouldn’t be effort to make the relationship work.

It is evident that Tyson and Alri have found what they were looking for in each other. Just a week ago, Alri posted a picture of herself and Tyson in paintball gear – an ice breaker activity they took part in on one of the Boer Soek ’n Vrou episodes.

She captioned it: “There is always that one teammate.” Now, Alri Vorster will soon take her teammate’s surname and by the looks of things, she is pretty excited about it, as is he.