Londie London’s relationship shrouded by cheating allegations

Citizen Reporter

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londiwe ‘Londie London’ Zulu’s private life has become the centre of attention once again on social media.

This comes shortly after the musician and business owner shared during the reality show reunion that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Hlubi Nkosi a few weeks ago.

Londie kept her pregnancy secret during the season and for some time after the show ended. However, her relationship with Nkosi grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons since the end of The Real Housewives of Durban’s second season, as rumours swirled that Nkosi is cheating.

Notorious entertainment gossip blogger Musa Khawula is at it again, this time with a number of claims about Londie and Nkosi’s relationship. He alleged Londie had left their Hillcrest home after finding out her fiancé had allegedly impregnated another woman.

Khawula proceeded to name this alleged “other woman” and said Nkosi was planning isithembu (a polygamous marriage) with the intention to involve this second woman, adding he had been seeing this other woman for two years.

The Citizen reached out to Londie London’s team for comment and was still awaiting a response at the time of writing.

The reality star seemed to ignore the reports about her relationship on Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pics of her new music.

Londie London ignores the rumours about her personal relationship. Picture: Screengrab/ Instagram

Londie recently celebrated her 30th birthday in true style with a pink-themed space with bright-coloured flowers, different shades of pink balloons, and other lavish birthday props which fit the pink high tea theme.

What Londie’s fans and followers were shocked to see was that her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Durban were not in any of the pictures she posted on her Instagram page. Many have taken this to mean that they did not attend the party.