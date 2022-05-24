Steve Hofmeyr’s ‘sincere’ commentary on Stellenbosch ‘pee holes’, ‘black nanny state’ and racism

Renate Engelbrecht

“Just to say, my opinions are sincere,” Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr wrote in a recent Facebook post.

He claims to constantly comment fairly on all situations he chooses to talk about. “Don’t confuse criticism for hate speech or offensiveness,” he says. Although he says he almost never hates, he admits to often offend “just because it’s so easy.”

Steve Hofmeyr says that he distinguishes between hurtful and harmful. “No one has the right not to be insulted. We do, however, draw a line when it comes to incitement to violence.”

Following these statements, the singer and activist took to Facebook only a few days later, writing about the recent incidents at Stellenbosch.

“Did you see the big mess in Stellenbosch?” he asked his followers. “The human rights violations of pee holes lure more protest than the Covid and KZN aid funds that have disappeared. It even lures more reaction than the rape that took place there during the same time. Aid fund looting and rape are what I thought to be a true human rights crisis. Not in Stellenbosch.”

Then Hofmeyr continued: “How these patients of black therapy, these toddlers of a black nanny-state, these beneficiaries of racial quotas can even protest against racism, will always bowl me over.”

This follows the incident at the University of Stellenbosch where student Theuns de Kock urinated all over fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s desk at the House Marais residence. De Kock has since been provisionally suspended from the university and he has been asked to leave the residence.

It was also in this time that a female student from the University of Stellenbosch was raped twice by a male student when visiting him at one of the men’s residences on campus. The male student has since been taken into custody and was released on R1,000 bail.