Princess Charlene of Monaco opens up about her health and recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco recently made a public appearance with her 7-year-old daughter where she spoke to the press about her health and wellbeing.

The 44-year-old royal stepped out earlier this week with Princess Gabriella to attend the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards where they presented this year’s Emerging Designer Award to Abdul Al-Romaizan for his fashion brand, Ramzen.

Taking to social media, Charlene shared a picture of herself and her daughter all glammed up and ready to head to the event, and revealed that the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards was Gabriella’s first official event.

“I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event. We’re looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards,” said Charlene in the caption of her post.

Speaking to Monaco Matin about Gabriella and her love for fashion, Charlene said that her daughter has her own style, and that she likes to encourage her daughter to express her individuality.

“Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style and I like to encourage that individuality,” said the Princess.

When she was asked about the little princess’s moment on stage, she said: “This mother/daughter fashion outing for the Monte-Carlo Fashion Awards delighted me and for the first time we went on stage together. She was not nervous at all, rather amused and she could have even walked the show on stage!”

Charlene also got the chance to open up about her experience of being back home with her family after spending some time in a wellness facility outside of Monaco.

“When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority.

“My state of health is still fragile and I don’t want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer,” said the Princess.

When the royal was asked about the rumours surrounding her marriage and the possibility of a divorce from her husband Prince Albert, she quickly rubbished the rumours saying every family has their weaknesses, and unfortunately because her family is exposed to the media, their slightest weaknesses are relayed.

“I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship. Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed,” said Princess Charlene.