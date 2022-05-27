Remember Liesl from 7de Laan? Well, she’s back!

Renate Engelbrecht

Anel Alexander and her husband, James – one of South Africa’s entertainment industry’s power couples – have been living in Los Angeles for the past couple of years, but fans would be happy to know that they are back in South Africa.

You might remember actress and producer Anel Alexander as Liesl from 7de Laan. Or perhaps you know her from the movie, Semi-soet. Her husband, James, is best known for his role as Binnelanders’ Dr Rico Maartens (2005 – 2008).

Many Afrikaans celebrities and locals have been welcoming them back with open arms. This includes the likes of Leandie du Randt and Simone Nortmann, as well as the staff at the Lord Milner Hotel in Matjiesfontein upon a recent visit.

“Let’s try and sum the joy up,” Du Randt, with whom Anel has been friends with for over 14 years, said in an Instagram post. “Welcome back, Anel Alexander! Man, have we missed you!”

Simone Nortmann also commented on Anel’s post about being back on home ground, saying: “Welcome back, Anel and James! Praying that you will quickly find your feet on this side again. Grateful for what you have pioneered there and trusting it wasn’t in vain.”

Anel Alexander took to Instagram with a photo holding the American flag and a document indicating that they got their citizenship. Her caption reads: “So this happened, US… and then we moved back to South Africa!”

She says it’s been a wild ride. “When we first moved to Los Angeles toward the end of 2016, I remember locals saying that it was going to take five years before you find your feet. And they were right. Only after five and a half years I started feeling at home, like I knew my way around the city and culture and the craziness that is LA. Starting over in another country halfway across the world has been one of the hardest, but most rewarding things I’ve ever had to do. I have learnt more about myself, the world, God, relationships, work and what really matters in life than I was prepared for.”

In her post she also said that she and James now find themselves in a season of their lives where they need to be closer to their family and friends in South Africa.

“I am not sure what the future holds, but I know God has a plan and He is in control.”