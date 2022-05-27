WATCH: Jamie Bartlett’s son ‘blown away by support from everyone’

Kaunda Selisho

In his first interview since his father’s passing, Hector Bartlett expressed shock and gratitude for the love and support from fans across South Africa since news of his father’s passing broke on Monday.

“As a family, we’ve been blown away by the support from everyone that we’ve encountered from our country, friends and family,” he said in an interview with Dan Moyane, on eNCA.

Reflecting on his father Jamie Bartlett’s legacy, Hector shared what he had learned from him and what traits of his he will be carrying forward.

“My father said to me, very young, to try and be interested and, therefore, interesting. I think that’s something I’ve taken forward in life in our journey together,” he shared.

“We spent a lot of our time road tripping throughout South Africa, through the smallest of the small towns, spending time in India together, as a young boy. He was fascinated by food, by texture, by nature, by colour. He really did live the passion that I think he brought to the millions of screens across South Africa,” added Hector.



He eloquently spoke of his father’s memory and talent that saw him impact so many lives.

“He brought that into my life as a very young man and, I think, as an unbelievable father. He was the fire that inspired me through the most unbelievable performances on screen, on stage and through every single life that he touched. I couldn’t think of a better person to witness or learn from in terms of how you ignite someone, in terms of how you light up their world, and how you speak to their imagination,” he added.

“My father has a miraculous ability to speak to everyone and make everyone feel seen as though they know him… a real relatability, and I think that’s naturally the reason we’ve seen such a success for him on screen.”



Hector is Jamie’s son from his previous marriage to fellow actress Camilla Waldman.

Jamie Bartlett’s memorial service

Although actor Jamie Bartlett has already been buried in a private ceremony with family and friends in Cape Town, fans of his work who wish to pay their last respects to the star can attend his memorial service.

The date of the memorial service has yet to be determined, however, family spokesperson and friend Zola Hashatsi said the memorial service will take place at Zone 6 The Venue in Diepkloof and that the date for the event will be announced soon.

“The funeral remains a private affair to family and close friends and associates in Cape Town on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. On the other hand his larger than life and memorial service will be held on Monday, 6 June 2022 from 4pm until 8pm at Zone 6 Venue,” wrote Hashatsi in an Instagram post.

He also confirmed that it will be open to the public “as Jamie Bartlett was for the people and the people loved and appreciated him and his artistry.”

Bartlett died in his sleep on Monday evening aged 55.

Bartlett was best known for playing the role of David Genaro in the eTV soapie Rhythm City and the shady Mike O’Reilly in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo. A close family member confirmed his passing on Monday evening.

A number of his colleagues took to social media and broadcast platforms to share tributes to the man they knew and loved as they try to come to terms with the news.

Speaking to The Juice in her first interview since his passing, his girlfriend and manager Rosa Onious explained what happened on the fateful day that her lover passed on.

She told the publication that they had received the autopsy results and that Jamie Bartlett’s cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest”.

According to Onious, Jamie took his usual afternoon nap on Monday – something he liked to do on days when he was not booked to work, however, she struggled to wake him up.

“I said Jamie, Jamie, [but] Jamie didn’t look up,” she said.

“Jamie’s not waking up, he’s not waking up, and I called my mom, who was outside, and she tried everything,” she added.

The pair reportedly called emergency services who were said to have arrived within 15 minutes.

“They tried everything to resuscitate him, CPR, everything, but it was too late,” said Onious.

