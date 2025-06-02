Barbados Prime Minister extends condolences to Rihanna following father’s death

Rihanna's father passed away at the age of 70.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Ronald Fenty, the father of global music icon Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Ronald passed away at the age of 70 in Los Angeles this past Saturday, 31 May, following a short illness.

TMZ reports that his passing came just weeks after Rihanna’s brother, Rajad Fenty, was photographed arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Kenyan author and literary giant Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o dies

‘Ronald Fenty was a son of Barbadian soil’

In a statement released on Sunday, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley described Ronald as a true Barbadian whose life reflected the spirit of the island nation.

The Prime Minister extended her condolences to Rihanna, her mother Monica, and siblings Rorrey, Rajad, Jamie, Kandy, and Samantha.

“It is with deep sorrow that, on behalf of the government and people of Barbados, I extend my sincere condolences to our beloved national hero, The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty, on the passing of her father, Ronald Fenty.

“Ronald Fenty was a son of Barbadian soil, whose life story reflected the resilience and spirit of our nation. While he may be known for playing a significant role in shaping the woman our national hero has become, the truth is that his journey here on earth has touched many more lives,” the Prime Minister said.

Further tributes have been pouring in from Rihanna’s fans across the world. Here are a few reactions from X.

Every soul shall taste death.



My heart goes out to Rihanna & the entire Fenty family, I can’t imagine losing my father and while pregnant too💔 rip Ronald Fenty pic.twitter.com/rvV4QgRcjA — Nahla outside⚓️ (@NahlaSth) May 31, 2025

Rest Peacefully, Ronald Fenty 🕊️



my prayers and condolences are with his children: Rihanna, Rajad, Rorrey, Samantha, Jamie, and Kandy, his family, friends, and many whom loved, and supported #RonaldFenty. Godspeed. #RIPRonaldFenty 🤍🕯️🕊️ — sagittarius’ groove  (@saintgoodkarma) May 31, 2025

All the Barbz are sending their love, condolences and PRAYERS to Rihanna and her family as her father Ronald Fenty unfortunately passed away today at the age of 70. 💔🕊️@Rihanna and the navy, please remember that God is always with you. 🙏🏼 In Jesus name we pray for your peace. pic.twitter.com/LJoUuz3s26 — david 💋 (fan account) (@romansverses) May 31, 2025

NOW READ: ‘Stop linking me to people I wouldn’t even consider dating’: Thuli Phongolo denies dating Scott Kupa