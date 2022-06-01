Bianca Naidoo gets Riky Rick tattooed on her body

Kaunda Selisho

Since his passing, there has been lots of talk about how the legacy of rapper Riky Rick would live on, and there has been many a promise about keeping his memory alive in a number of ways.

Despite this, social media users are less than impressed by his wife, Bianca Naidoo’s decision to get a picture of his face tattooed on her arm.

(L) Bianca Naidoo’s tattoo of the late Riky Rick, (R) the picture of Riky captured by photographer Jonathan Mannion | Picture: Instagram

Though Bianca Naidoo has a private Instagram account, a gossip blogger shared the image on Twitter and it has since gone viral.

The image of Riky Rick was captured by prolific American hip hop photographer Jonathan Mannion during a past trip to South Africa.

Mannion was brought to the continent by Hennessy and the brand sponsored an exhibition and a series of talks where Mannion took hip hop lovers on a trip down memory lane by explaining the story behind the images he had taken during the span of his career.

Images of greats like Notorious B.I.G, Lil’ Kim, Big Daddy Kane, ODB, DMX as well as global superstars like DJ Khaled, Drake and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.

During his trip, Mannion captured images of AKA, Anati, and Riky Rick and upon hearing about Riky’s passing, Mannion gifted the images back to Riky’s family.

While announcing his decision, Mannion wrote:

“I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.” These incredibly sad words would be his last, but, his light will shine forever.

@rikyrickworld was a beautiful soul. May he rest peacefully free from all anxiety. We made these incredible photos; elegant, powerful & calm while I was in South Africa.

I was happier than ever to work with him and to make these special photographs that now hold sacred space. This is how this king should be remembered. On my final day before returning home he gave me two gifts to thank me for sharing my talents while in Johannesburg, it was a ring and a necklace with [a] pendant that he wore from our session. I had complimented him on their beauty and he told me a story about the deep meaning of the coin. They are, and will be forevermore, treasured.

I gift these photos now to his people – family, wife, children, fans and friends of this warm soul to be remembered magnificently.

It was one of these images that Bianca now has tattooed on her arm in a work that was completed in great detail, capturing everything from the jewellery Riky Rick had on, to how the light hit his eye in the photo.

Comments about the Riky Rick tattoo ranged from awe about how good it looks to comments about what Bianca’s potential future partners might have to say about it.

She can be. But whoever gets in a relationship with her, will know that she had a first love whom she lost.— Proliferator ???????? (@Nation_HQ) May 31, 2022

Ninjas don’t care about a tattoo bro we outchea sleeping with soldiers wives.— tshepo (@t_gafane) May 31, 2022