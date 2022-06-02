Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out: ‘Will and Chris need to talk this out’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In a highly anticipated video, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally addressed her alopecia condition and the Oscars slap saga that led to weeks-long headlines.

In the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook, Jada with her mom Andrienne Banfield-Norris (Gammy) and daughter Williow Smith discussed alopecia and the people who suffer from it.

Jada said in light of her husband Will Smith’s dramatic reaction to Chris Rock’s joke about her hair loss, thousands of people reached out to her about how they have dealt with alopecia. She went on to say she is using her platform to give the “alopecia family” an opportunity to speak out, and spoke about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.

Why Jada wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to make peace

Will went onto the Oscars stage and slapped Chris across the face after he made a joke about Jada’s bald head. Rock had compared Jada’s hair to Demi Moore’s in G.I. Jane.

After the slap, he went back to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*** mouth”.

Addressing the aftermath, Jada said: “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever.

“Until then Will and I will continue to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s to keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening,” she concluded.

The episode went on to highlight women and men who suffer from alopecia and how they have coped with it. In the episode, Jada also went into great detail about how a 12-year-old girl with alopecia committed suicide because she was bullied at school for having the condition.

Jada said in her personal experience she has found that there is a lot of shame when it comes to having alopecia.

“When you go bald without a choice, I think that’s what makes it most difficult for me is that it comes and goes,” she says.

Jada’s mother mentioned how the hair loss impacted her skull, as it looked like she had a scar on her head. Jada explained it is caused by stress, a hair patch would grow and due to stress and anxiety, her hair would fall out.

The family, particularly Will have taken some time off after the Oscars incident.

Will’s career has been impacted by his actions, as he was banned by The Academy for 10 years and some of his movie projects were placed on hold.