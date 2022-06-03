WATCH: ‘Bheki Cele won’t accept this’ – ‘unfit’ cops chase woman down road

Xanet Scheepers

Actress and South African gladiator Sonet ‘Adira’ Behr had South Africans laughing out loud at the expense of the men in blue, after they gallantly agreed to take part in a TikTok challenge she was filming.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times was filmed for the run challenge on the popular social media platform, TikTok.

Even though the video was an intentional joke, South Africans had plenty to say about the current state of the South African Police force.

Behr also shared the video on Instagram and it quickly got the attention of social media users across the country.

Watch the video below:

Here are some of the reactions on the video:

“Lol they couldn’t catch a snail,” said Instagram user Andrew Sheppard.

@riaan86 was quite harsh with his comment. “We all know you don’t even have to run that fast to beat some useless public servants….”

“I lovvvit community and police can have fun… not always a serious matter,” said Frederick Pretorius.

“You just proved how unfit these cops are and you quit fast,” said Norman Govender.

“Myself as a police officer wish to thank you for this video … showing that we can all have fun …. but eish, my colleagues, let’s get fit,” said Rassie Erasmus.

“Yhooo the cops never play with us like this in the hood,” said Tebogo Mello

“I don’t think Bheki Cele will accept this,” commented another TikTok user.

The South African Police Service have been under a lot of scrutiny from the public in recent months. South Africans were quick to place the blame at their feet when shops were looted during the Zuma riots in 2021.

The quarterly crime statistics, released on Friday morning, unfortunately also doesn’t place the Saps in a very good light.

According to the stats, murder shot up by 22,2% to 6,083 compared to the same period last year.

On the positive side, robberies at residential premises decreased by 0,4% to 5, 267.

Robberies at non-residential premises also decreased by 3,5% to 4,700.

