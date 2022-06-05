Shakira denies she went to hospital after spilt

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After announcing their separation on Saturday, Shakira cleared the air on why she was pictured in an ambulance.

Shakira and popular football player Gerard Pique have spilt. The former couple live in Barcelona, Spain, where photos of her in an ambulance resurfaced.

The iconic pop singer’s fans assumed it may have been caused by strain from her private life. However, the Waka Waka artist denied this.

Shakira shared on Twitter: “Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently.

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”

Shakira went on to say, “please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love and support.”

shakira said y’all really think i went to the hospital over a MAN?!?! show me some respect https://t.co/KmjP2haEc2— gi (cw: er) (@elstabIer) June 4, 2022

On Saturday, Shakira and Pique announced their split after 11 years of being together. The former couple share two children, sons, Milan and Sasha.

In a joint statement, they said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy.”

Days before there were rumours that the FC Barcelona defender had moved out of their family home after Shakira reportedly caught him cheating.

Shakira and Piqué have been together since 2011. Shakira is 45 years old whilst Pique is 35, and they are not married.

Shakira has been very supportive of Piqué’s football career over the years and her last post of her ex-partner was to congratulate him for reaching the milestone of 600 games for La Liga side Barcelona, in March.