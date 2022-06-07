Royal news: Harry and Meghan share cute Lilibet portrait, Will and Kate joke about cheeky Louis

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal news update, Queen Elizabeth II banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from getting a private photographer to capture the moment she met Lilibet for the first time.

A new adorable portrait of Lilibet from her first birthday party was shared, and Prince William and Kate Middleton made a joke about Prince Louis’ cheeky behaviour at the platinum jubilee celebrations this past weekend.

Queen banned Harry and Meghan from having a private photographer take pictures of her meeting Lilibet for the first time

The 96-year-old monarch met Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet for the first time on Thursday when the couple arrived in the UK for her weekend long Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to hire a private photographer to capture the moment when Lilibet met her great grandmother for the first time, however, they were allegedly banned from getting a photographer because they were told it was a “private family meeting”.

The reason for this, Palace insiders believe, is that there might be fears that any photographs taken by Harry and Meghan’s private photographers would be shared with television networks in the United States.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

New pictures of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet released

On the Saturday of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet Diana turned one, and was celebrated in a small and intimate gathering at the couple’s Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

The photographer hired for the birthday party, Misan Harriman shared a new photograph of the 1-year-old-royal on his Instagram page.

In the caption of the post, Harriman expressed what a privilege it was for him as well as his family to have celebrated Lilibet’s first birthday with her as well as her family.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” said Harriman.

Misan also shared a black and white photograph of Lilibet being held by her mother alongside his wife and daughters.

Prince William and Kate joke about Prince Louis’ cheeky behaviour during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a number of events throughout the three day Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who has gone viral for the videos and pictures circulating on social media, which see him being cheeky with his mother.

Taking to social media, the couple shared a series of photographs of their family from their Platinum Jubilee experience, and also took to the caption of the post to thank everyone who attended the celebrations to show their love and gratitude to the Queen.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember,” said the caption of the post.

To end off their post, they expressed what an incredible time they had as a family during the three day jubilee, and even made a joke about their youngest son’s behaviour, saying that he enjoyed the celebrations the most.

“We all had an incredible time, especially Louis,” said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.