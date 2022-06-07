PICS: Inside Mohale Motaung’s Dubai vacation

Lerato Maimela

Entrepreneur and media personality Mohale Motaung jetted off to the United Arab Emirates last week where he was set to spend a few days vacationing in Dubai.

Taking to social media, the businessman shared a picture of his passport which he took from the airbridge at the airport, heading to the airplane.

In the caption of the post, he said that “the goal is to run out of pages in my passport”, alluding that he would like to travel internationally more often.

His next Instagram post was a stunning picture of the sky from the airplane, and a video which he took, once he had landed in Dubai, of his drive from the airport to the hotel where he would be staying throughout his vacation.

The actor said in the caption of the post that his travel bucket list is endless because he would like to travel the whole world.

“What’s on my bucket list? Everywhere,” said Motaung.

The other pictures which Mohale posted on his Instagram page are pictures of him wearing traditional Emirati clothing while engaging in fun and popular tourist activities, such as quad biking in the dunes, as well as riding camels.

The award-winning influencer also spent some time at the beach, and even had a swim in the pools at the Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark.

Before taking some time off, Mohale made headlines after making a cameo on etv’s The Black Door as a character named Mo Jack, a patron at a strip club.

When talking to TshisaLIVE about his role, he revealed he was initially supposed to make the cameo as himself, but he decided to play the role of a different character in attempts to challenge himself and to expand his portfolio as an actor.

“We wanted longevity for the character. If I go in as Mohale then the character can only be for that particular time. For the storyline to continue and the character to grow, we had to move away from Mohale, and it allowed me to show my other sides,” said Motaung.

Here are some pictures from Mohale Motaung’s Dubai vacation:

