‘Slowly recovering’ – Lira gives encouraging health update after receiving Sama nod

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Award-winning Afro-pop songstress and writer Lerato “Lira” Molapo gave fans another health update after she had suffered a stroke earlier this year.

The singer was in Germany and set to perform at an event when the stroke happened, her management team confirmed in April.

In May, the Feel Good hitmaker said she is making progress every day and now a couple of weeks later, she has more good news to celebrate.

The South African Music Awards (SAMA’s) nominations were announced this week, and her classic song Feel Good received another nod after it was remixed by DJ Maphorisa. The song was nominated for Remix of the Year.

Lira has already won six Sama awards throughout her career.

“Such special news right now. Just received a SAMA nomination for my remix done by @djmaphorisa! I’m very well, slowly, slowly recovering!” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Businesswoman Carol Bouwer commented that she was so pleased to see Lira post on social media again.

She wrote: “Just seeing you post warms my heart. Good to know that the recovery is going well angel.”

Lira’s family confirmed she was undergoing treatment back in South Africa.

“Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term,” the family said.

Lira thanked the country for their outpouring of love and support.

“Thank you for your overwhelming love, support and prayers. I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however, I am making lots of progress every day. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery. Please keep your prayers coming, I can’t wait to be back soon. All my love.”

