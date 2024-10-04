Good start to October for Relebogile Mabotja as she bags Saftas gig and launches podcast [VIDEO]

Mabotja's podcast was launched on Friday, where she debuted with a candid conversation with musician Msaki. This after her company was announced as the production company for this year's Saftas.

As far as first weeks go, broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja seems to have had a great first week of October.

This as her company was announced as the production company for this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and the launch of her podcast, The Relebogile Mabotja podcast.

The Saftas

“I have been pitching to work on the Saftas since 2013 before I became an executive producer and before joining Black Swan Media. It has been years of trying and not getting the gig,” averred the 702 radio personality.

Black Swan Media, which is spearheaded by Mabotja together with Bruce Townsend has been appointed, through a competitive tender bidding process, as the production company for Saftas18.

Black Swan Media will be bringing the Saftas vision to life, themed Back to Basics, Celebrating South Africa’s Golden Narratives.

“11 years later, we finally got it! To produce for the first time this year as we celebrate 30 years of freedom and democracy and 18 years of Saftas is particularly special to us, on the back of winning our first Safta as a business last year,” Mabotja said.

“We are beyond excited to be working on an industry event that brings together our peers and celebrates them and all of their work under the leadership of the team at the NFVF and the great partners at the SABC and Multichoice.”

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, announced the slew of nominees for this year’s Saftas a month ago.

This year’s Saftas have introduced five new categories, including Best Achievement in Visual Effects (VFX) − TV or Film and Original Song in a Telenovela.

Leading the production houses pack this year is Tshedza Pictures with 29 nominations for productions such as Outlaws and The River, which scored 11 nominations each, and Gqeberha: The Empire which received three nominations, to name a few.

The conversationalist

Mabotja’s podcast was launched on Friday, where she debuted with a candid conversation with musician Msaki.

The broadcaster has built a reputation as a person who does in-depth interviews with her guests, but with a sense of care.

An example of this was last year on when Mabotja had singer Lira as a guest on her radio show-which was Lira’s first interview since suffering a stroke.

The broadcaster sagely put a disclaimer to sensitise the audience, explaining that Lira suffered a stroke and has had to re-learn how to speak because the stroke brought with it a speech impediment.

“We’re going to be patient and kind and absolutely loving and supportive in this space,” said Mabotja.

On the first episode of The Relebogile Mabotja she opens the show by describing herself and style of interviewing.

“Those of you that know me and my work know that I am kind of a conversationalist as I’d like to call myself. But I genuinely enjoy having rich meaningful conversations with different people from all walks of life.”

