WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in another royal drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to the UK last week Thursday with their two children Archie and Lilibet to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Their trip to England marked the first time that the monarch met their youngest daughter Lilibet, who turned one last week Saturday, and was celebrated in a small and intimate gathering which was held at Meghan and Harry’s Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned home from England earlier this week, and since then, Prince Harry has been dealing with his legal battle against Daily Mail’s publishers.

According to Hello!, Prince Harry is in the process of suing Associated Newspapers Limited, the publishers of the Daily Mail, after the publication ran a story about his legal case against the Home Office.

Prince Harry’s legal representative, Justin Rushbrooke, said the prince was suing over the article because it tried to manipulate the public’s opinion over the UK government’s decision to ban him from paying for police protection prior to his trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Rushbrooke also said the article suggested Harry “lied in his initial public statements” by claiming that the prince was always willing to pay for police protection in the UK.

In response, the publisher of Daily Mail said the article contained “no hint of impropriety” and was not defamatory.

“There is no hint of impropriety on any sensible reading of the article. The claimant is not portrayed as seeking to keep the whole action secret,” said ANL.

The publishers also made it clear that the article does not accuse the father-of-two of lying, but does allege that his PR team may have spun the story, leading to inaccurate reporting and confusion.

“The article does not accuse the claimant of lying in his initial statement about offering to pay for his security.

“The article does allege that the claimant’s PR team spun the story (or added a gloss unduly favourable to the claimant) which led to inaccurate reporting and confusion about the nature of the claim. It does not allege dishonesty against them,” said ANL.

In a written statement, the youngest son of the late Princess Diana said the article had caused him “substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress, which is continuing”.