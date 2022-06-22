Royal news: Camilla addicted to Wordle, Harry and Meghan may be cut off by royal family

Lerato Maimela

In this royal news update, royal fans of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla may have something in common with her as it has been revealed that she is obsessed with the popular word game, Wordle.

Her Royal Highness and her son Prince Charles paid a special tribute to Prince William on Tuesday as he celebrated his 40th birthday, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be cut off for good by the royal family if they talk about any private Jubilee details with the media and public.

Duchess of Cornwall loves the game Wordle

In an interview with British Vogue to mark her upcoming 75th birthday, Camilla revealed that she enjoys playing the popular online word game, Wordle.

While discussing the topic further, she said that she often compares her daily scores on the word game with her granddaughter via text messages.

Camilla also revealed that most times she achieves higher scores than her grandchild.

“She will text me to say ‘I’ve done it in three’, and I say ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today’. It is very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are,” said the Duchess of Cornwall.

The wife of Prince Charles told the interviewer that she enjoys getting text messages from her grandchildren, who are between the ages of 12 and 15.

“It’s very nice getting a text. We learn from young people and they learn from us, too. That’s the way it’s always been,” said Camilla.

Harry and Meghan will be cut off by royal family if they reveal private Jubilee details

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to their home in California after attending Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes the couple could be cut off by the royal family for good if they reveal any of the things that happened behind closed doors during the three day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, Duncan explained that the royal family has clearly given the couple a second chance. Now Meghan and Harry’s behaviour moving forward will determine the course of the relationship that they have with the royal family.

“Clearly, an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book,” said Larcombe.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles pay tribute to Prince William on his 40th birthday

On 21 June 2022 Prince William reached a remarkable milestone as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge’s plans to celebrate the big day included taking his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to go work at homeless shelters.

Taking to social media, William’s father Prince Charles paid tribute to him with a series of pictures from throughout William’s life.

Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! ???????? pic.twitter.com/lV709IUivH— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2022

“Wishing the Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday,” said Charles in the caption of the post.

Taking to the royal family’s official Twitter page, Her Royal Highness also paid tribute to the prince, and also shared a few facts about the Duke of Cambridge, his past life, as well as his happy family.