‘We are burnt in this cold’: Eva Modika’s R65K banging body has social media swooning

Lerato Maimela

South African businesswoman and television personality Eva Modika has finally “achieved” the body of her dreams after undergoing successful cosmetic procedures at a cosmetic surgery hospital in Turkey.

The Diamonds and Dolls star got her first liposuction done in 2020 in South Africa, but the procedure did not go well, and Eva was left with a botched surgery which led to fibrosis and a lump.

Giving cosmetic surgery a second chance, the businesswoman travelled to Istanbul earlier this year where she underwent liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) which cost her a whopping R65,000, according to TshisaLIVE.

The reality television star took to social media recently to flaunt her banging hour glass figure in a series of pictures taken during a minimalistic photoshoot where she is seen posing naked, with leaves covering her breasts and lower private parts.

“Ain’t no miles here new body,” said Modika in the caption of her post.

Talking to TshisaLIVE in an interview that was conducted while she was still in recovery at the cosmetic surgery hospital, Modika said she was excited to recover, and that the pain of the surgery was completely worth it because of the banging physique she got from her procedures.

“I had been planning to do the procedure for some time. I can’t wait for a full recovery, the pain is worth it. It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” said Modika.

The 27-year-old social media influencer also expressed how lovely her hospital stay has been at The Clinique, detailing that the health care professionals have helped her immensely with her recovery by checking in on her frequently, and assisting with breathing exercises and other techniques to speed up her recovery time.

“The experience at the hospital in Turkey has been amazing, the aftercare is superior. They literally check up on you every hour. I can walk around the hospital; the nurses help with breathing exercises and other techniques to help me recover fast. I love it here,” said the entrepreneur.

Eva also revealed she was not given any extra care after her previous botched surgery, and she had to heal on her own at home with the help of her sisters.

“Before I was alone at home and was assisted by my sisters who cooked and took care of me,” said Modika.