Kwesta proposed again! But who is his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Despite the days of idolizing celebrity couples fast dwindling, one of our local celebrity couples Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi just made the internet swoon with their latest romantic moment.

Award-winning rapper and hip hop artist Kwesta (real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi) signed the deal again by pulling out all the stops and proposing to his wife Yolanda.

Yolanda shared the romantic gesture with her 785 000 followers on Instagram.

The couple – who has two children – has been together for over 10 years and has been married since 2019.

Mrs Vilakazi shared a picture of herself in a beautiful sexy white gown by Athenkosi, with Kwesta in a custom suit.

In the snap, there are big letters that read out ‘MARRY ME’, marking their three-year wedding anniversary.

Yolanda wrote: “If there’s a question of my heart, you’ve got it @kwestadakar. I’d marry you over and over again my love.

“Thank you to everyone that helped make my husband’s surprise proposal possible… Thank you to all my friends who pulled through and kept this a secret. I love you guys!”

A lot is known about Kwesta and his music as he has numerous hits such as Spirit, Vur Vai, Khethile Khethile the hit album DaKAR II.

However, his wife is popular in her own right.

Who is Yolanda Vilakazi?

Yolanda and Kwesta met over a decade ago when they were students.

During an interview on Top Billing in 2016, she said her husband is a humble man and down-to-earth, qualities she admires the most about him.

Based on her Instagram page, she can be described as a social media influencer as she has worked with many brands, promoting their products and collaborating with them.

This also includes making club appearances.

She is a business owner of Beaded Brides, a bridal collection for “the modern bride with a touch of African flair”.

Yolanda is the proud mom of Khai Asemahle Vilakazi and two-year-old Kenya Elihle Vilakazi.

She is also close friends with famous celebrities, such as DJ Zinhle, rapper Moozile and singer Thabise. The group are often seen together, supporting each other’s businesses and families.