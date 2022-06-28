‘My level of trauma is beyond me,’ says Letoya Makhene in emotional IG post

Citizen Reporter

South African actress Letoya Makhene has found herself in some baby daddy drama after exposing her ex-boyfriend on social media for not supporting their son Kopano financially, and for assaulting her loved ones.

Taking to social media over the past weekend, the former Generations actress revealed that her ex-boyfriend Tshepo Leeuw Tshikovhi had physically assaulted her wife Lebo Kwesa, after assaulting her father in his own home.

According to Makhene, Tshikovi assaulted Lebo on the basis that she refused to accept the plastic bag that was given to her and Letoya for Kopano, which consisted of 5 packets of noodles, 5 pears, 5 apples, 5 bananas, and 10 slices of processed cheese.

Letoya then later shared a letter on her Instagram page that was sent to her ex-boyfriend’s family by her uncle Michael Mashini, detailing the ins and outs of their complicated relationship as co-parents to their son Kopano.

In the caption of the post, Makhene revealed that Tshikovhi was instructed by his mother to physically assault her wife, Lebo.

“So a woman called Nana Tshikovhi, is Tshepo Leeuw Tshikovhi’s mother. The woman who instructed her son in a video and said; Tshepo hamba uyolanda imbaso; meaning go and get an axe. Basically telling her son to come and hack my wife Lebo.

“My level of trauma is beyond me. Guys I’m really struggling and not dealing with this,” said Makhene.

Letoya then also revealed that Tshepo’s mother had once been in an abusive marriage which left her badly beaten to a point where she needed to get false teeth to replace the teeth she lost when she was physically abused by her husband.

“This is a woman who was abused by her ex husband. He beat her up so badly she doesn’t have teeth she’s got false teeth.

“She stopped her own ex from having any access to her when she got married again and the very same Tshepo and his siblings would be dropped off and fetched from a mall,” said Makhene.

Another revelation which the actress made was that Nana was very accepting of her as her son’s partner and baby mama when she was able to provide for Tshepo and their family when she was doing well for herself, but immediately turned her back on her when she could no longer provide for Tshepo financially.

“When things were going well in my career and I took care of her unemployed son who lied to me and told me he’s an attorney when we met, that time he didn’t even finish his first year, she was accepting of me.

“As life happens I had my own misfortunes only for this woman to turn her back on me after taking care of her useless son for three years and say he can move back home with my son and I’m not welcome in her home because I’m a sangoma,” said Makhene.

The actress ended off her post by saying that she tried to solve her issues with Tshepo and his family privately, but she is done keeping quiet as she would like for everyone to know what he has put her through.

“This is a letter that was sent to this family by my uncle, Malome Michael Mashinini, who I loved with all my heart [and] who sadly passed on a month later. Died in disbelief as to how these people don’t have Ubuntu.

“So for all of you who are saying this could have been solved privately just know that I’ve tried but I’m done keeping quiet,” said Makhene.

Many of Letoya’s friends in the industry took to the comment section of her posts to sympathise with her, and send their love and best wishes through the tough time that she and her family are going through.

*Compiled by Lerato Maimela.