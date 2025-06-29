Top 10 stories of the day: Helen Joseph denies corpse crisis |Fannie Masemola not arrested | City Power staff held hostage

Here’s your daily news update for 29 June 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Image: The Citizen
In today’s news update, the Gauteng Department of Health strongly rejected allegations that corpses remain unprocessed at Helen Joseph Hospital’s mortuary due to a shortage of printer cartridges.
Additionally, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying she has failed to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
News today: 29 June 2025
Gauteng health rubbishes claims of corpses left in ‘limbo’ at Helen Joseph Hospital
The Gauteng Department of Health has strongly rejected allegations that corpses remain unprocessed at Helen Joseph Hospital’s mortuary due to a shortage of printer cartridges.
It dismissed the claims as misleading and sensationalised.
Continue reading here
WATCH: Sasco calls for immediate removal of Minister Nobuhle Nkabane
The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying she has failed to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).
Sasco briefed the media on Sunday to discuss the state of the Higher Education Ministry, Nsfas, and the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta).
Continue reading here
Man and baby killed in shack fire, in Nigel Ekurhuleni
A 22-year-old man and a little baby have died in a shack fire in Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand.
Ekurhuleni firefighters responded to the fire incident at Arla Park Extension 3 in Nigel at about 3am on Sunday morning.
Continue reading here
‘No arrest warrant for police crime boss Fannie Masemola’, IDAC says
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) say it is not in the process of arresting or obtaining an arrest warrant for National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
It is reported that Masemola could be arrested for the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million.
Continue reading here
City Power suspends restoration in Mayibuye after technicians held hostage
City Power has suspended power restoration efforts in Mayibuye following a disturbing incident in which technicians were held hostage and threatened during a routine maintenance operation.
The unplanned outage affecting the area stems from ongoing network overloading due to widespread illegal electricity connections and tampered meters.
Continue reading here
Here are five more stories of the day:
- WATCH: The Makhathinis hit the mark! Scoop and Zulu on the Red carpet
- Proteas firmly in control after day two of first Test against Zimbabwe
- Iran voices ‘serious doubts’ over Israel commitment to ceasefire
- Police probe double murder in Nyanga, Cape Town
- Reading books is the new sexy
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: DA stays in GNU | Gugulethu shooting | Malema on EC floods