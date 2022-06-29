Makhadzi ‘begged’ to perform at DStv Awards for free

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After a music battle that turned ugly last year, Makhadzi has taken the high road following the drama of Ghanama with fellow musician King Monada.

Makhadzi was the biggest winner during the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (MVCA) voted Favourite artist and favourite song for Ghanama by the public.

Ghanama was originally a collaboration between King Monada and Makhadzi, however the Venda music sensation wanted to claim ownership rights to the song, causing angst with Monada.

The pair battled it out, over who would release Ghanama first and who actually owned the song, as they both decided to do separate versions. Makhadzi claimed her “beef” with King Monada was a publicity stunt, however fans weren’t buying it, as their highly-anticipated collaboration was never released, with Monada removing Makhadzi’s verse and never endorsing her claim that their differences was all for publicity.

Fast-forward to a year later, Makhadzi won the music battle as her Ghanama hit featuring Prince Benza was voted by the public as their favourite song. On social media, she praised both Prince Benza and King Monada for helping her make the song.

“To my brothers, Prince Benza and King Monada thank you for being part of Ghanama’s journey, it doesn’t matter what happened, to me we all won this award,” she added.

Collecting awards, right, left and centre, the hitmaker revealed she begged to perform at the DStv Awards two years ago for free.

“[Two] years back I asked and begged to perform on the DstvMVCA, for free, that was my chance for South Africa to at least know there is a girl called Makhadzi …jikijiki here I am collecting awards. I cannot thank my fans enough for this and next month I have a tour in [the] UK.”

