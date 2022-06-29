Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker hospitalised

There was a bit of a media frenzy in the United States (US) after reports that Kourtney Kardashian-Barker’s husband, musician Travis Barker has been hospitalised.
The couple made news lately because of their whirlwind romance, and their Italian nuptials in May.
Photo’s circulated of Travis being taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, after suffering from an undisclosed medical issue, the Daily Mail reported.
Kourtney was by his side during this ordeal, as the drummer’s daughter, 16-year-old Alabama Luella Barker wrote on her Instagram page, “Please send prayers.”
The pictures show medical staff transporting Barker on a stretcher with Kourtney, dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, walking alongside him.
Travis also posted a cryptic post on Tuesday, writing: “God save me.”
There were extreme reactions to the reports, as some people said the Kardashian family was going to capitalise on this for publicity for their new series on the Hulu network.
There is a running internet joke that Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family and who helped build their empire would do anything for media attention.
Fans were buzzing after Travis and Kourtney recently said “I do” in an over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana inspired wedding in Portofino, Italy.
RELATED: PICS: Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italy wedding
The eldest Kardashian sister styled her wedding look with white tulle gloves and white lace pumps.
Travis wore a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana jacket with peaked lapels, and classic trousers with a pressed crease to match.
The theme of the wedding was a major debate on Twitter at the time, as many believed that the newlyweds, as well as their guests, recreated the 2018 Met Gala Heavenly Bodies theme, while others believed that the couple had a Catholic wedding, with a “gothic” themed dress code.
Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting Lerato Maimela