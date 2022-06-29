Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker hospitalised

Citizen Reporter

There was a bit of a media frenzy in the United States (US) after reports that Kourtney Kardashian-Barker’s husband, musician Travis Barker has been hospitalised.

The couple made news lately because of their whirlwind romance, and their Italian nuptials in May.

Photo’s circulated of Travis being taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, after suffering from an undisclosed medical issue, the Daily Mail reported.

Kourtney was by his side during this ordeal, as the drummer’s daughter, 16-year-old Alabama Luella Barker wrote on her Instagram page, “Please send prayers.”

The pictures show medical staff transporting Barker on a stretcher with Kourtney, dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, walking alongside him.

Travis also posted a cryptic post on Tuesday, writing: “God save me.”

God save me— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

There were extreme reactions to the reports, as some people said the Kardashian family was going to capitalise on this for publicity for their new series on the Hulu network.

There is a running internet joke that Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family and who helped build their empire would do anything for media attention.

If you're making jokes about Travis Barker, or anyone having a medical emergency, you're the sick one.— ????Hope ???? (@fugeegirl) June 29, 2022

hulu camera crew training for when kris jenner calls them to travis barker’s hospital bed pic.twitter.com/jPsxOkS6cC— jordan???? (@jordanxhouston) June 29, 2022

Don’t get me wrong I love the kardashians but seeing Travis barker described as “Kourtney kardashians husband” instead of, you know, his legacy as a drummer, hurts my heart ????????— emily (@elmj31) June 29, 2022

Kris Jenner gettin those Hulu cameras to Travis Barker’s hospital bed… pic.twitter.com/qqVhY0R3h2— Pop That Drama (@PopThatDrama) June 29, 2022

If you're tweeting anything about Travis Barker other than well wishes or about his music you have a problem. This is the most disgusting part of social media. Everything is a joke to some people.— Shelly Manning (@OHIO_shell) June 29, 2022

Fans were buzzing after Travis and Kourtney recently said “I do” in an over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana inspired wedding in Portofino, Italy.

The eldest Kardashian sister styled her wedding look with white tulle gloves and white lace pumps.

Travis wore a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana jacket with peaked lapels, and classic trousers with a pressed crease to match.

The theme of the wedding was a major debate on Twitter at the time, as many believed that the newlyweds, as well as their guests, recreated the 2018 Met Gala Heavenly Bodies theme, while others believed that the couple had a Catholic wedding, with a “gothic” themed dress code.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting Lerato Maimela