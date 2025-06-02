Mzansi meets Hollywood: Kris Jenner and Khanyi Mbau facelift secrets revealed

Kris Jenner’s 'new face' has sent the internet into a frenzy, along with Khanyi Mbau’s recent facial transformation that lit up South African timelines.

While memes fly and speculation swirls, aesthetic insiders are nodding knowingly. She looks at least 20 years younger — but how?

The likely culprit? The deep plane facelift — a sophisticated procedure now being hailed as the gold standard in facial rejuvenation.

Kris Jenner attends the 2024 Met Gala a year before surgery. Picture: Dipasupil/Getty Images

That is shaking the beauty industry and is attainable in Mzansi

Fuelled by a global weight loss boom – thanks in part to revolutionary diabetes medications like Ozempic and Wegovy – many patients are now experiencing an unexpected side effect: the dreaded “O weight loss face”.

Characterised by hollowed cheeks, drooping jowls, and skin that looks older than its years, this phenomenon is causing a massive rise in facial surgery consultations worldwide.

“One of the most common things I hear is, ‘I finally have the body I’ve always wanted, but now my face looks a decade older,’” says Professor Chrysis Sofianos, a Gauteng-based plastic surgeon and one of South Africa’s experts in the deep plane facelift.

According to Sofianos, the deep plane facelift is tailor-made for this challenge. “Unlike traditional facelifts that simply tighten the skin, the deep plane technique repositions and lifts the deeper facial tissues, restoring volume and harmony in a way that looks completely natural.”

The facelift that doesn’t look like a facelift

The deep plane facelift works below the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS) layer of tissue – the facial scaffolding, so to speak.

This innovative method allows surgeons to lift the midface, jawline, neck, and even brow in a single, cohesive movement. The result? A refreshed, youthful appearance without that overdone, “pulled back” look is often seen in more superficial techniques.

“Think of it as lifting the face from the inside out,” explains Sofianos. “It restores the architecture of youth while preserving natural facial expressions and movement.”

What makes Sofianos’s approach even more cutting-edge is his use of the Vertical Restore technique, which elevates tissue upwards rather than sideways, mimicking how gravity naturally ages the face. This method yields even more refined, comprehensive results that last.

ALSO READ:Holding cell drama in Mozambique: Scotts Maphuma in ‘hot water’ over no-show

Why the deep plane facelift is in high demand

Compared to conventional facelifts, the deep plane approach offers several major benefits:

Natural movement and expression: By working beneath the skin’s surface, the face moves naturally, with no stiffness or tightness.

Longer-lasting results: The deeper repositioning means your youthful glow lasts far beyond what traditional lifts can offer.

One procedure, total rejuvenation:

Sagging cheeks, jowls, and neck laxity can all be addressed in one go.

At Professor Sofianos’s clinic, patients don’t just get world-class surgical results – they’re taken on a complete journey of transformation.

From bespoke consultations and expert facial surgeries to injectables, laser treatments, and body contouring, every procedure is carefully curated to suit individual needs.

What truly elevates the experience, though, is Sofianos’s says “Surgery is only part of the story,” he says.

“Our goal is full-spectrum care— from pre-op to full recovery and beyond.”

A key part of this aftercare protocol is hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), included as standard with every facelift.

Starting seven to 10 days post-op, HBOT significantly accelerates healing by boosting oxygen delivery to tissues. Patients report reduced swelling, faster scar healing, and smoother overall recovery.

Most patients return to social life in just 2–3 weeks.

ALSO READ:Love hurts: Seven common sex injuries

Rejuvenation for the weight loss era

Picture: iStock

As global beauty trends shift toward medical weight loss, aesthetic medicine is adapting in real-time. At the forefront of that evolution is the deep plane facelift, offering a natural, elegant solution for those seeking to align their rejuvenated bodies with youthful, expressive faces.

“We’re entering a new era,” says Sofianos. “With the right surgical techniques and comprehensive care, turning back the clock doesn’t have to look obvious — it can be subtle, sophisticated, and transformative.”