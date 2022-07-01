Watch: Tebogo Thobejane’s opens new strip club, but you’re probably not the target market

Kaunda Selisho

Warning: The following article contains content not suitable for minors or sensitive readers.

For years, influencer and podcast host Tebogo Thobejane has been famed for her curves, and she has capitalised on that interest to build herself a pretty lucrative career.

From starting out doing club appearances to opening a successful Onlyfans account, and even appearing on Muvhango, the podcast host is set to kick off another business venture.

It appears that Thobejane has opened strip club, called Club X located in Sandton, inside the popular The Grand club. The opening of the club was announced on Twitter by entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula who posted a video of some of the club’s scantily clad dancers showing off their moves and jaw-dropping bodies.

Potential patrons were immediately interested in checking out the club, but they were put off by the fact that the club operates on a “tables only” basis. That means that you can only enjoy the club if you book a table for a steep fee.

Tables at Club X start at R20,000 and go up to R200,000. They offer five different packages; each covering the entrance fee, a table (with a differing capacity based on the price tier) and an alcohol tab up to a certain value.

Tebogo took to her Instagram profile on Thursday to share a look inside the opening night, wearing what looks like a Thierry Mugler bodysuit, similar to the one recently worn by rapper Megan Thee Stallion in her Mugler-branded Plan B music video.

Big Brother Mzansi housemate and fellow Onlyfans creator Terry Treasure also attended the opening.

Check out what social media users had to say about Club X:

“Plssss..someone make one for poor ppl coz these ones not for poor..it’s for politicians,” commented user @florahpitse on Tebogo Thobejane’s Instagram.

“Can you guys do live on insta since we can’t afford to come,” said @laurenking679.

“Please get experienced strippers,” asked @palesa_mballis. Many others congratulated Tebogo Thobejane on the business venture and predicted that she would make millions off of this venture alone.