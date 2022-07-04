‘He needs help’ – Berita confirms separation from Nota

Kaunda Selisho

Over the weekend, controversial South African podcast host and pop culture commentator, Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, trended once again for making horrible comments.

His wife, singer Berita, has since broken her silence and revealed some shocking things about the kind of man he was during their marriage.

In a lengthy thread, she confirmed that she had left their marital home earlier this year and said; “The day I decided to leave my marriage. Is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive.”



She added that she had been quiet about the matter out of respect for the families involved, alluding to the fact that their respective families may have been discussing the issue.

“Morning tweeps. I was off Twitter for a couple of days. I only became aware of the statements made by Nhlamulo “Nota” last night. I would like to first of all clear the air by being transparent to you all. I have been quiet because there is families involved in this situation.



I am no longer married to Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13 of January 2022. As it stands we are currently separated.



I have been quiet because my [safety] has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech,” wrote Berita.



Her revelation comes after Nota began trending when a Twitter user posted a snippet of a recent chat that he had on a podcast where he stated that he does not find Influencer Mihlali Ndamase attractive.

He added that this was because he viewed her as someone or something that he could buy and proceeded to compare her to animals and objects.

“There are some guys who think that Mihlali is attractive and all I think is ningamuthenga (I could buy her). And they don’t understand that if Mihlali is for sale, that means she’s an object, which means that you can kill her if you want to… It’s like buying a dog.. You can put it down.”

Social media users who saw the clip immediately noted their concern with the nature of his comments.

Others also asked what Berita had to say about this as it was concerning that he was so comfortable speaking about another woman this way.



Berita apologized to Mihlali, writing; “@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!”

“The bullying and disgrace I have faced publicly and privately is painful. This man’s irrational behaviour is beyond me. I am a very reasonable person. I will be the first to admit. I missed very big red flags,” concluded Berita before sharing her belief that Nota needs help.

My one request is that Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi needs help with his mental health.



I tried my best whilst I was in his life. I tried to also plead with his family about this.



He is a really good man, sometimes he means well. He needs help.— Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022

Someone claiming to be her manager also spoke about the qualms that Nota had with Warner Music Africa, a record label that he has insulted on numerous occasions.

As her best friend and former manager. Being her rock through this time has been the sole purpose that Nota has attacked Warner Music Africa publicly. It has nothing to do with the label besides the fact that I work there and have supported her decision to choose herself.— Swarovski (@Eric_Thatboy) July 4, 2022

The singer was flooded with messages of support for her revelation.

