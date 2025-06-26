WATCH: ‘It is so unfair and so hurtful’ – Stephanie Ndlovu defends Petronella Tshuma

Stephanie says she has endured a level of bullying that she has never experienced before.

Actress and media personality Stephanie Ndlovu has broken her silence over recent social media speculation surrounding her divorce.

Stephanie and her estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu, released a statement over this past weekend confirming the end of their six-year marriage.

Videos of the couple’s podcast have since circulated on social media, fueling speculation about their relationship dynamic, with some users accusing Stephanie’s friend, actress Petronella Tshuma, of breaking up her marriage.

Stephanie addresses bullying

Stephanie shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday addressing the speculations and online bullying she says she has faced recently.

“In the past few days or weeks, I have endured a level of bullying that I have never experienced in my life. I’ve been dragged. I’ve been told the kind of mother that I am, what kind of wife I am, the kind of Christian I am,” she said.

Stephanie said while she had initially chosen to remain silent and stay off social media, the growing attacks on her friend prompted her to speak out.

“It is one thing for you guys to drag me and who you think I am. It’s another thing for you guys to pull someone in who has absolutely nothing to do with Hungani’s and my decision.

“It is so unfair and so hurtful that she is now having to deal with something she has nothing to do with. You are attacking her as a person, you’re attacking her as a mother, you are finding every single loophole to reach her. Please stop…” she said.

