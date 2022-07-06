Andile Mpisane mum after Sithelo Shozi’s disturbing abuse claims

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The mother of Andile Mpisane’s first two children, Sithelo Shozi, made shocking allegations against the businessman on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

Andile and Sithelo have two daughters together and dated for a few years. Andile is the chairman of Premier Soccer League (PSL) team Royal AM but rose to fame through a reality show and having notoriety from being in a wealthy family.

The couple split up three months after Sithelo gave birth to their second daughter. She has alleged the reason for their spilt was because Andile was physically abusive.

During a question and answer session on her Instagram stories, a fan asked Sithelo how she was dealing with the break-up with Andile. She answered by sharing audio clips of Andile purportedly threatening to kill her during one of their phone calls. In the audio, you can hear Andile calling Sithelo “nothing” and that she would be nowhere without him.

Sithelo then made disturbing allegations that she had a miscarriage due to the physical violence she was subjected to by Andile.

“Let’s start when I was beaten to a pulp and had a miscarriage at the hands of my so-called ‘victim’ in a room of his family and friends, rushed to the nearest hospital and treated like nothing happened,” she wrote.

Some people have argued that Sithelo is a “sexual predator” because she started dating Andile when he was 17, whilst she was 24 years old.

Sithelo said she is not one to speak out about her private life, especially when children are involved, “but everyone has a breaking point and this narrative has gone too far. I have been silent for too long [and] hid my truth for the sake of peace but today I will not be silenced”.

It is assumed that Sithelo is referring to the social media mockery after Andile married Tamia Louw just months after their break-up. Tamia later gave birth to a child in May. The relationship Sithelo has with the Mpisane’s isn’t good, as it is was reported that businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is not fond of Sithelo but publicly accepted Tamia in the family.

The social media influencer then shared pictures of bruises, cuts and a damaged phone she alleges Andile was responsible for.

“Should I speak about the beatings I’d get every week or month followed by a bunch of flowers, so I’d never speak out?” During their relationship Sithelo posted lavish gifts Andile gave her, including a BMW car which he reportedly took back, a bunch of red roses and luxury brands.

Mamkhize, Andile and Tamia have ignored the claims on social media, posting promotional work and collaborations instead.

The abuse claims set off a Twitter firestorm as Sithelo and Andile trended on the platform on Wednesday.

not Andile saying Sithelo will never be anything and she'll always be below him. Speaking as if he worked his ass off to be where he is. #AndileMpisane pic.twitter.com/4wCES0poOP— Ebube Thandolwethu (@EbubeThando) July 5, 2022

To think, social media streets made fun of sithelo when Andile married Tamia shortly after sithelo gave birth. Not knowing she survived an abusive relationship ???? pic.twitter.com/kzdkBg73Jx— Chocolate ???? (@Esona74231191) July 5, 2022

You know where the danger is?



The danger is Andile Mpisani and his family & friends who watched Sithelo being beaten up while pregnant.????— MaDlungwane (@Poohmaey_Twin) July 5, 2022