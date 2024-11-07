Andile Mpisane’s impressive weight loss: 15kg down and still going strong [PICS]

"The best is yet to come..."

Chairman of Royal AM Football Club and reality TV star Andile Mpisane, along with his wife Tamia Mpisane, have been working hard at the gym.

The Kwa Mam’Mkhize star has already shed about 15kg, according to his personal trainer Sibonelo Mzobe, popularly known as Sbo the Trainer.

Sbo shared that when he started working with Andile, the footballer was just 2 kg away from the 100 kg mark, weighing in at 98 kg.

“When Andile started his weight loss journey with me, he was just 2kg away from 100 kg, weighing in at 98kg. Through his hard work, dedication, and consistency, he’s now officially 15kg away from that mark!” Sbo wrote on Instagram, sharing inspiring before-and-after snapshots of Andile’s progress.

Sbo has also been assisting Andile’s wife, Tamia Mpisane, with her own transformation, and expressed how happy he is to witness the progress.

“It’s inspiring to watch his transformation and see his commitment pay off. Keep going strong, Andile—the best is yet to come,” he added.

Consistency is key

Another public figure who has been consistent in his weight loss journey is seasoned TV and radio personality Spitch Nzawumbi.

The former Yilungelo Lakho presenter, previously shared that his journey began in January 2023, when he weighed 160 kg.

“Wellness and fitness to me is not seasonal or a short-term goal. It’s a lifetime commitment I intend to devote my entire life to. This means I intentionally make it a part of my daily routine and find a different reason to show up every day,” Spitch said in one of his Instagram posts.

He added that his journey has become about more than just losing weight.

“It’s no longer just about weight loss and shaping up. It’s about strength, stamina, and discipline. I am instilling discipline in myself and want to build as much stamina as possible. What I practice in the gym, is what I will practice in my life.”

