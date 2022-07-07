‘Gentleminions’– Banana-wielding men in suits flood cinemas

Citizen Reporter

It’s hard to catch up with all the trends on TikTok, but this latest one has piqued many people’s interest as it sees a batch of teenage boys calling themselves “Gentleminions.”

The short social media video app is known for creating fun dance challenges, with other users sharing hilarious and interesting opinions to lifesaving daily hacks.

The latest one sees thousands of teenagers posting videos on TikTok at the cinema in suits and ties, being “extra polite” and sometimes carrying bananas.

A video posted by Rachid Tabarra shows him with a huge group of friends as they gather to go to the movie theatre dressed like they are going to a business meeting.

WATCH: Minions, TikTok trend has teens showing up to theatres in suits

Considered publicity and marketing for the new movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Tabarra told CBS they love the animation franchise of Despicable Me and have been fans since they were kids. In the lead-up to the movie’s release, they wanted to do something special.

The viral video has seen hundreds of replicas across the world, with mainly teenage boys participating.

Though this may seem like innocent fun, in some videos the boys are seen being unruly, shouting and causing havoc in the cinema. This has subsequently resulted in some movie theatres blocking boys wearing the #Gentleminions attire to view the film and at times cancelling screenings.

But in Canada, they have taken full advantage of the viral trend, as they welcome the younger demographic back to viewing films on the black screen.

The Gentleminions trend videos have been viewed 40 million times on TikTok as of Thursday, with many explainer videos as well. This has helped the movie earn large sums at the box office, after it made an estimated $125 million last weekend in America.

