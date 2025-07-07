Saps investigates TikTok allegations against officer accused of drinking on duty

Saps launches urgent investigation after viral TikTok video shows officer allegedly drunk while on duty

The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched an urgent investigation into a viral TikTok video that shows a uniformed police officer being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

According to North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the footage, which has been widely circulated, depicts a group confronting the officer and making serious accusations about his state while on official duty.

Commissioner takes firm stance

Mokgwabone noted that the provincial commissioner condemned the alleged behaviour, saying such conduct will not be tolerated within the ranks of the Saps.

“Ill-discipline and intemperate behaviour by members shall not be tolerated.

“These allegations cannot and should not be taken lightly as they are damaging to the integrity and professional image of the Saps, further contributing to the trust deficit between the police and the community,” he said.

The Commissioner has instructed the District Commissioner to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter.

“If indeed true, [this] amounts not only to serious misconduct but also a criminal offence,” the statement said.

Call for witnesses to assist

Preliminary investigations have revealed that two individuals affiliated with the Patriotic Alliance and Operation Dudula, both from Gauteng, may hold crucial information related to the incident. The pair reportedly travelled to Bethanie to support the group involved in the confrontation.

“Efforts have been made by talking to locals to obtain evidence, and it has been indicated that the two are best placed to help unravel the allegations against the police officer,” Mokgwabone noted.

They are now being urged to contact the district commissioner or the provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison office as soon as possible.

Warning on obstructing justice

Mokgwabone also issued a stern warning to the public.

“Making and publicising information of such a serious nature without reporting it to the relevant authorities may result in [individuals] being charged for defeating or obstructing the course of justice.”

The police further cautioned that it is a criminal offence to interfere with officers in the execution of their duties or to spread false or defamatory claims.

