‘Somizi’s child is older than you!’ – Tweeps react to Mohale’s age

Xanet Scheepers

Less than a week after his uncomfortable Durban July “dance-off” with his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung jetted off to Europe to celebrate his 27th birthday with his besties.

The previous power couple’s ugly divorce details have been widely circulated on social media and in the media in recent weeks.

The media personality and SA Idols judge proposed to Mohale on the love lock bridge in Paris back in 2018.

Mohale seems to have chosen Paris to celebrate his birthday as a way to “close one chapter and open another”.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday morning, the entrepreneur and actor shared a photo of himself dressed in a pink and white suite holding two balloons of the letters “two” and “seven” while posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

“This is chapter 27. Happy Birthday to me,” Mohale captioned his post.

While most people wished Mohale a happy birthday and a beautiful day, others were shocked that he is only 27-years-old.

“Lol so Somizi’s child is older than you?” commented Twitter user Ken while @BopheloSebolao tweeted that Mohale should have gone for the daughter, referring to Somizi’s 26-year-old daughter, Bahumi Madisakwane.

Before Somizi lived his life openly as a gay man, he was in a relationship with Palesa Madisakwane in the 1990’s.

During an episode of Living the Dream with Somizi season 5 in May, Palesa said she was only told Somizi was gay when she was pregnant with Bahumi.

At the time the reality television show was being filmed, Bahumi was in the process of changing her surname from Madisakwane to her father’s surname, Mhlongo.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to Mohale’s age:

Weren’t you 26 when you married somizi? Or you are a leap year baby?— Duchess (@ZA_Duchess) July 9, 2022

At only 27, you have lived life that even some 54 year olds are yet to experience! Anyway, blessings on your special day ???? pic.twitter.com/hHvrijTzSg— Shawn ThePosterboy (@STheposterboy) July 9, 2022

Lol so Somizi's child is older than you?— Ken (@Ken_Mojela) July 9, 2022