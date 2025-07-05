Mzansi magic: Ordinary punters outshine celebs at the 2025 Durban July

The Durban July wasn’t just about celebs or fashion statements, it was about the people of South Africa.

Thando Thabethe, Rory Petzer and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule at the Durban July. Pictures: Instagram

Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse turned into a full-blown celebration of South African identity, not just through the horses and the high-profile guests, but most impressively through fashion.

While A-listers arrived in style, it was the everyday punters who truly stole the show.

This year’s theme, Marvels of Mzansi, gave everyone, from seasoned stylists to self-taught fashionistas a chance to interpret what makes South Africa spectacular.

Fiery red: DJ Zinhle at the Durban July. Picture: djzinhle/Instagram

The result? A visual feast of bold prints, vibrant colours, cultural textures and imaginative headpieces that transformed the racecourse into a living gallery of African pride.

Fans capture the nation’s spirit

While celebrities like Kwesta and wife Yolanda, DJ Lamiez, Jojo Robinson, Thando Thabethe and crowd-favourite Mahoo brought glitz and glam, it was the creatively dressed fans in the stands who captured the nation’s spirit.

Eye on you: Nirvana Nokwe at Durban July. Picture: nirvananokwe/Instagram.

One standout attendee paired a modern Xhosa-inspired dress with recycled bottle caps from local soft drink brands, cleverly sewn into a corset-style bodice.

Another wore a shweshwe suit adorned with feathers and beaded armbands, merging tradition with a touch of flamboyance.

Stylistic baller: Teko Modise at Durban July. Picture: therealtekomodise/Instagram

Fashion takes centre stage

The fashion competition on the main stage formed part of the Fashion Experience, an initiative powered by eThekwini in collaboration with the Hollywood Foundation.

Twenty-five young designers from across South Africa debuted collections that reflected the soul and style of the nation, ranging from township couture to modern tribal chic.

Hour glass: Mawhoo at the Durban July: Picture: mawhoo_/Instagram

Some designers incorporated quirky elements, such as sewn-on glass bottles, plastic toy cows and even vuvuzela accessories.

“This is about giving new designers a platform to shine and tell our stories,” said one of the event organisers. “It’s more than fashion — it’s culture, it’s commentary, it’s celebration.”

United in soirit — on and off the track

As the day unfolded, laughter, dance and admiration filled the air, not just for the horses but for the people.

One with nature: Jojo Robinson of the Real Housewives of Durban at the Durban July. Picture: mrs.jojo.robinson/Instagram

A particularly iconic moment came when a group of fans arrived in full Springbok regalia, just in time to cheer on the Boks as they faced Italy.

“The Springboks are a Marvel of Mzansi too,” said one attendee proudly waving a flag.

In the end, the 2025 Durban July wasn’t just about celebrities or fashion statements. It was about the people, the pride and the power of everyday South Africans, reminding the world why Mzansi always shows up in style.

Wearing mom: Somizi Mhlongo in one of his eight outfits at the Durban July. Picture: Somizi/Instagram

