Radio legend Kevin Savage passes away

Radio legend Kevin Savage passed away on Saturday after battling cancer. He was 69.

HotFM, his most recent home on the airwaves, confirmed his passing on Twitter. Kevin’s four decade plus career saw him become a household name and voice in South Africa. His career took him from Capital Radio through to 5FM and a million voiceovers. He was one of the most prominent voice over artists for lifestyle show Top Billing.

Social media was awash with tributes to Kevin, but none as touching as that of another legend, Darren Scott, who wrote on Facebook:

“The reason I have had a 38-year radio career is because of Kevin Savage. When I was still at school, I listened to Kevin every day on Capital Radio 604. I realised then, I wanted to work on this radio station. I started sending Kevin letters (yes, those were the latter day WhatsApps and emails) with my own Top 40’s and the odd KFC voucher (my dad was MD of KFC at the time). “

Darren continued: “One evening, our home phone rang, and my mom answered. She came to my room and said, “There’s a guy called Kevin Savage on the phone for you”. I thought she was taking the piss, until I realised, she would have no idea who Kevin Savage was.

Kevin called to thank me for the vouchers and invited me to sit in on his show. That was the start of a mentorship that would eventually give me the career that I have loved for nearly 4 decades!”

“From sitting in on Kevin’s show that first time (he would always invite me back), to fetching his coffee, to fetching his records, to compiling his music for the show …. When Zola Budd ran for the UK in the 84 Olympics (at 3am SA time), no Capital DJ wanted to do the “graveyard special” they had planned that night. Kevin convinced them to give that show to me. They agreed. My first show ever on “real” radio!”

“What will always be the most impactful thing that will ever stay in my mind when it comes to my career, is the fact that Kevin sat with me that entire night …. even though his wife Janhad literally just given birth to their first son Jamie …. from midnight to 6am, and “held my hand” through the entire show.”

“I would go on to produce Kevin’s show, become his regular stand-in, and eventually emulate my mentor by doing the Drive and The Breakfast Show on Capital.

We would go on to work together at 5FM and Hot FM, but through it all, he remained my friend and mentor.”

“The way I do radio has everything to do with the way Kevin Savage taught me. And I will always be honoured to have had him as my mentor. I am gutted that my promised trip to CT to see him and Jan did not materialise in time to spend time with him before he passed.”

“I owe everything I have achieved in radio to this man. Radio in this country owes him a debt of gratitude. He was most certainly one of the greats. I will always miss you Sav. And I will NEVER forget you. Rest in peace my friend.”

Today we lost one of our own. Kevin Savage was a mentor and radio legend.



Sav, you will be sorely missed. Your velvet voice will forever be in our hearts.



????????????✨ pic.twitter.com/IxuFCVj2oC— Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) July 9, 2022

RIP #kevinsavage the radio business has lost a legend. I’ll never forget taking over your 12-3pm show on 5FM and being terrified because I had such big boots to fill. Keep the good songs playing up there sir!— f (@IanFSA) July 9, 2022

Another radio legend has fallen. RIP to The Sav. Many, manyhappy years listening to #KevinSavage. Condolences to all who loved him.— Lynne O'Connor (@LynneOConnorSA) July 9, 2022

We lost two iconic South Africans – Barry Ronge and Kevin Savage. Rest in peace.— Maggs (@MusingMaggs) July 9, 2022

*Article written by Darren Scott and Hein Kaiser