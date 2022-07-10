‘Must be so sad to be so insignificant’ – Fed-up DJ Zinhle claps back at trolls

Xanet Scheepers

South African DJ and business woman DJ Zinhle has had enough of the Twitterati’s constant running commentary about her relationship with rapper AKA.

Zinhle and AKA have a 7-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes together. The two have successfully been co-parenting their daughter, much to the dismay of Tweeps it would seem.

A video of DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing ‘together’ at their daughter’s seventh birthday party sent the streets of social media into a frenzy with netizens suggesting that Zinhle is still in love with AKA and that her current partner and father to her baby daughter is just a rebound.

DJ Zinhle gave birth to her and Murdah Bongz’s baby daughter, Santy in September last year.

ALSO SEE: ‘Somizi’s child is older than you!’ – Tweeps react to Mohale’s age

Speculation has been rife that the couple secretly got married after reports surfaced that Zinhle and Bongani allegedly had their traditional wedding ceremony and that the Black Motion drummer had paid lobola for the producer.

Controversial celebrity Twitter blogger Musa Khawula didn’t let the opportunity to stir the pot pass him, posting a poll on his Twitter timeline asking tweeps to vote whether or not they think Zinhle is still in love with AKA.

Do you think DJ Zinhle is still in love with AKA?— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 9, 2022

Radio presenter and television personality, Anele Mdoda took to Twitter to defend Zinhle and AKA’s relationship. “The same people that dared to opine on Zinhle and Aka and how they choose to raise their daughter in an environment filled with love and no anxiety causing tension are the same ones that preach mental health and throw around buzz words like heal,” she tweeted.

The same people that dared to opine on Zinhle and Aka and how they choose to raise their daughter in an environment filled with love and no anxiety causing tension are the same ones that preach mental health and throw around buzz words like heal.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 9, 2022

Veteran actor, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube also took to his Twitter timeline in support of DJ Zinhle, saying that women should learn from her and that she has his respect.

“South Africans are really sad, @DJZinhle is doing what many of us wished and longed for most of our lives. For our baby mamas to be mature enough and put aside our differences as parents and allow us access to our children. Zinhle, women should learn from you. You have my respect.”

South Africans are really sad, @DJZinhle is doing what many of us wished and longed for most of our lives. For our babymamas to be matured enough & put aside our differences as parents and allow us access to our children! Zinhle, women should learn from you. You have my respect!— Official Sello Maake kaNcube ???????? (@sellomkn) July 9, 2022

DJ Zinhle who clearly has had enough of strangers weighing in on her relationship with the fathers of her children also took to Twitter posting a series of Tweets clapping back at the haters and trolls’ comments.

See DJ Zinhle’s responses to Twitter trolls below:

Exactly like your mom..



Me & your mom are those kinda moms… https://t.co/pcRCJE0LGm— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022

Sad thing about half the people trolling me here is that they’ll one day work for me & I won’t even know I’ve hired devils. ????— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022

Curious to see what they are building towards… can’t be fun talking & trolling people everyday… Surely it must be so sad to be so insignificant, that all you do is talk about other people. https://t.co/dfbq9YVLwt— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022

So there’s absolutely nothing you can offer us??? Nothing about yourself? Nothing you’ve achieved? All you can talk about is our shortfalls, what have tried? What have you achieved?



At least we are brave enough to try..— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022

So basically, you can wait to see what I do tomorrow, cause that’s all you’ll have…



Stay tuned!!!



Boring clout chasing rubbish!!!!! ????— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022

If I tweeted about someone and got the most reaction I’ve ever gotten, I would also tweet about that person daily. ????



Some of it, like that post about Nadia & I is sooooooo desperate, anything to tweet about me & my family. Disgusting!!!! https://t.co/n2vyoHjzCR— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022

No boo. They know the right thing, they know that I’m doing what’s right for me but they’ve built their following using disgusting clout chasing nonsense & that’s what they’ll me serve no matter what? https://t.co/WkwYuDwwH7— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 9, 2022