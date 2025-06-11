DJ Zinhle and GalxBoy’s Thatiso Dube join Bathu Foundation as ‘Walk Your Journey’ returns

This year's edition of 'Walk Your Journey' series kicked off on Wednesday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

From left to right: Theo Baloyi, DJ Zinhle and Thatiso Dube during a ‘Walk Your Journey’ panel discussion at the Market Theatre, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

In celebration of Youth Month, the Bathu Foundation has revived the Walk Your Journey series, partnering with renowned DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle, alongside GalxBoy founder Thatiso Dube.

This year, the Foundation is focusing on equipping young South Africans with tools for success in the evolving entrepreneurship landscape.

The 2025 edition of the series kicked off on Wednesday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg under the theme “Navigating the New Age of Retail: Opportunities and Challenges in South Africa.”

Bathu founder Theo Baloyi, along with DJ Zinhle and Thatiso, led discussions on business growth, innovation, and sustainability in today’s competitive market.

Theo said the idea behind the series is to fast-track entrepreneurial growth by sharing real-world lessons.

“We believe there is a lot of potential in South Africa, a lot of emerging entrepreneurs. And it cannot only be that every 10 or 15 years, there’s a Bathu or GalxBoy era that goes beyond the 10-year mark.

“So, we want to share the knowledge of how we managed to build a sustainable business over a period of 10 years. A lot of people have potential, but they just lack tangible know-how,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of including emerging topics like artificial intelligence in the conversation.

“There might be someone sitting there thinking, ‘Actually, I want to start this business, but I don’t know how to go about it,’ or they struggle with self-expression. There is a tool in AI that can help you express yourself better.”

Bathu Foundation aims to reach wider audience

The series is scheduled to continue on 18 June at the Fusion Boutique Hotel in Polokwane and conclude on 25 June at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban.

Each session includes panel discussions, Q&As, and networking opportunities.

The inclusion of Thatiso and DJ Zinhle in the programme reflects the Foundation’s focus on practical, relatable insights.

Theo said that together with DJ Zinhle and Thatiso, they bring over 30 years of combined experience to the stage.

“It’s our way of giving back because we know that from this, instead of waiting 10 years to see two or three brands emerge, collectively we can have five to ten brands that come out of this session.”

