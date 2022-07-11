Busisiwe Lurayi, star of Netflix series ‘How To Ruin Christmas’, has died

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The family of Busisiwe Lurayi confirmed in a statement on Monday that the actress has passed away, shortly after the news was first shared on social media.

Lurayi was popular for her lead role as Tumi Sello in Netflix’s How To Ruin Christmas.

A statement released by Eye media Arts stated: “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busiswe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residency on 10 July 2022.”

The cause of death is still unknown, the family said they will wait for an autopsy. The family asked for some privacy during this difficult period.

“We thank you for the support that has been given so far and we will provide further information as soon as it has been made available,” they concluded.

The local comedy-drama series, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is the creation of the funny Ramaphakela siblings (Katleho, Tshepo and Rethabile) of Burnt Onion Productions.

The story follows troublesome older sister Tumi Sello, played by Lurayi, spectacularly causing trouble in the lead-up to her younger sister, Beauty Sello’s (Thando Thabethe) wedding, making an array of questionable decisions.

The second season also ranked high among the top 10 series on Netflix.

This may have been Lurayi’s break-out role, however, she had also starred in City Sel’sa, Wild Heart and in numerous plays such as Sarafina.

The actress also dabbled in voice-over work and was an MC at events. She was born in a village in Ekurhuleni and leaves behind a daughter.

In her last social media posts on Instagram in June, she shared a series of pictures with her daughter, captioned with touching quotes. She wrote: “It is because of “blow the dust off my eyes” that two antelopes walk together. This image, warming my heart on this cold day.”

Lurayi’s passing quickly led to tributes pouring in on Twitter.

Busi Lurayi? The star of “how to ruin Christmas” ? Yoh. I’m in shock. May her soul Rest In Peace. She was a lovely actress.— Lemon ???? (@kholofelo_r_) July 11, 2022

Busi Lurayi was an amazing actress, damn.— Lerato N. | uLelato (@TheGreatLerato) July 11, 2022