Sandisiwe Mbhele

Football star Itumeleng Khune’s playing career has received as much attention as his personal life, including his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and their growing family.

On the pitch, the 35-year-old has been criticised for his lack of playing time in the last few years, with some calling for his retirement.

As Khune’s name is surrounded in football circles, fans were happy to see him back in training on Monday.

Training with his wife, many considered them couple goals.

The couple’s relationship came into the spotlight in 2019, after Khune’s spilt with fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane.

Khune and Mpisane had a public relationship for a few years and broke up late in 2018.

A year later the sports star had a surprise wedding to Makhunga and soon after they welcomed their first child Amogelang Zenande Khune in February 2020.

Who is Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga?

There is a ten-year age gap between Khune and his wife.

Makhunga is the owner of Eminence an events and décor company which organises birthday parties, baby showers and celebrations.

She is also the founder of Eminence Florist, their flowers and roses are available at garages in Johannesburg.

Makhunga frequently promotes her businesses on her Instagram page. Little is known about her life before she met Khune, however, she is close to her family and friends.

Being married to a goalkeeper, Mrs Khune is quite active as well. She has shared video training with her husband in their home gym and shared a progress video of her muscle gains with personal trainer Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana, better known as blckvreka.

Makhunga and Khune welcomed their second bundle of joy, a bay girl Ziyanda in June 2021. Their first child Amogelang was born in February 2020.

ALSO READ: Itumeleng Khune and wife Sphelele welcome their second child

The couple recently celebrated Ziyanda’s first birthday in style, with an all-white birthday party theme.