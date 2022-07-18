Faf de Klerk’s speedo comes out to play again after Springboks’ winning weekend

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rugby fans are still overjoyed after the Springboks series win against Wales this past weekend, and for the grand moment, Faf de Klerk’s speedo returned for the celebrations.

Infamous for his tight colourful speedo representing the South African flag, de Klerk posed wearing the swimwear after South Africa won the final test game against Wales in Cape Town on Saturday.

“Special days and massive achievements! Thank you, South Africa and Springboks for a great series! On to the next one.”

In November 2019, he posed in a South African flag-themed Speedo to create awareness for testicular cancer, challenging other sports stars to join him, and when the Springboks won the world cup in 2019.

Several players and coaching staff are pictured with de Klerk, including Eben Etzebeth, 30, who became the youngest Springbok player to earn his 100th test match and hooker Bongi Mbonambi who marked his 50th game for the Boks.

Receiving plenty of congratulations across the rugby fraternity, Etzebeth’s fiancée, singer and actress Anlia van Rensburg also paid a special tribute to the love of her life, as she sang the national anthem before the game at Green Point Stadium.

Etzebeth and van Rensburg got engaged in March and the couple frequently supports each other’s careers.

Hours before the game, she wrote: “Today you ran out for the 100th time in a rugby test as a Springbok. Words cannot describe how proud I am of you. I feel EXTREMELY privileged to be a part of this special time of your life and to experience it with you.

“You deserve everything that is beautiful. You may appear intimidating and gigantic on the field, but wow, you are an angel sent from above to me with a heart of Gold. Go Big and enjoy every moment for you, your team your family and our country!”