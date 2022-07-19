Tristan Thompson spotted with new woman ahead of the birth of his child

Kaunda Selisho

Tristan ‘Third Trimester’ Thompson was recently spotted with new woman just days after it was confirmed that he and Khloe Kardashian are expecting another child.

Earlier this month, news broke that the pair are expecting a son via surrogacy and that their son was conceived last November.



This comes after Thompson made headlines in December when court documents revealed that he had a child with a woman that he had cheated with while still in a relationship with Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson spotted with a new woman in Greece, following the news that he’s expecting a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate. pic.twitter.com/WS1DDAXitI — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2022

The video of Thompson with his new mystery woman was filmed in Greece, where the basketball player is currently on holiday.

In the video, he is seen walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman who resembles most of the women he has been linked to since the beginning of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.



The basketball player was criticised for openly showing affection to a new woman in the wake of news about the impending birth of his son.



Due to his appearance on the Kardashian family’s new reality show, many are under the impression that Khloe and Thompson are still in a relationship despite the final episodes focusing on the aftermath of the family finding out about his most recent child.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 with ex-bae Tristan Thompson

In one of the episodes, Khloe’s sister Kim even remarked that the news would crush Khloe because she had hope for her relationship with the basketball player and had wanted to have another child with him, specifically, a son.



The woman he cheated with, Maralee Nichols, ended up giving birth to Thompson’s first son.



At the time of writing, Thompson had three children (soon to be four). One with his ex, Jordan Craig, one with Khloe (and another on the way) and one with Maralee.



Some publications have reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer in a romantic relationship and that they only co-parent their daughter, True Thompson.

It has also been reported that Khloe is seeing someone new, although, no one in the family has confirmed this news.

READ NEXT: Khloe Kardashian is ‘never’ taking Tristan back