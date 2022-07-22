Tumelo Ramaphosa gets his meat cooked and fed to him by #SaltBae

Kaunda Selisho

Following a recent dining experience at Sandton eatery Tang, businessman Tumelo Ramaphosa found himself reminiscing about the time he had his meat cooked and fed to him by the world-famous chef, Nusret Gökçe.

He posted what looks like an old video of the Turkish butcher, chef, food entertainer and restaurateur doing his signature seasoning of some meat he had prepared and chopped up. The chef then fed Ramaphosa junior a slice of the meat.

“Sometimes you just have to put a big fat juicy wagyu steak in it and enjoy it @studexmeat. Cooked by the best @nusr_et,” he wrote in the caption.



Nusret’s technique for preparing and seasoning meat was captured on video in 2017 and he soon became an internet sensation and meme after the video went viral. He went on to capitalise on the fame and now owns a chain of luxury steak houses called Nusr-Et.

One night of dining at one of his steak houses is known to run into the thousands with a serving of a tomahawk steak at his London restaurant costing as much as £630 (R12,754) as of 2021.

Tumelo Ramaphosa being fed by Nusret Gökçe aka ‘Salt Bae’ | Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Tang in Sandton – worth the hype?

Tumelo also tagged his business, StudEx Meat, which is described as a luxury online butchery for premium Wagyu which you can have delivered to your door countrywide.



The location tagged on the video was Tang Asian Bar and Restaurant, owned by South African businessman Nicky Van Der Walt.

StudEx Meat supplies Tang with their Wagyu meat and Ramaphosa Jr and Van Der Walt seem to have formed some sort of friendship over the years.



Tumelo also shared an image to his Instagram stories showing himself having lunch with Van Der Walt on Thursday.



“Lunch with the boss, always great to see your brother. Looking forward to our new lucky coin @tang_waterfront coming later this year.”

Tumelo Ramaphosa and Nicky Van Der Walt at Tang in Sandton | Picture: Instagram

READ NEXT: ‘They call me a financial nuclear weapon’ – Ramaphosa’s son says SA banks ‘won’t touch’ him

