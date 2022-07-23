MaMkhize welcomes Tamia Mpisane to the family business

Xanet Scheepers

South African businesswoman, socialite and philanthropist Shauwn Mkhize announced on Friday that her daughter-in-law, Tamia Mpisane will be joining the ‘family business’.

MaMkhize is the owner of football club Royal AM. Her son Andile Mpisane, who is the chairman of the football club, got married to Tamia in December.

Tamia and Andile welcomed their first child together, a daughter, into the world in May. Andile also shares two children with his ex Sithelo Shozi.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, MaMkhize welcomed Tamia as the deputy chair lady for Royal AM.

The new appointment comes after she announced on Friday that she bought Celtic Ladies, and will be renaming the team Royal AM Ladies.

“Welcome our new deputy chair lady @tamia_mpisane. I’m excited to start this ladies football journey with you,” the football club owner captioned her post.

Friends and fans, including Minnie Dlamini, Londie London and Sbahle Mpisane, MaMkhize’s daughter, took to the comments section to congratulate the first-time-mom on her new role.

Andile also took to his Instagram stories to welcome his new wife to the business.

“Welcoming the new deputy chairperson,” he shared on his Instagram stories along with a photo of the two of them walking hand-in-hand.

Picture: Screenshot

Earlier this month the Royal AM chairman made headlines after Shozi accused him of abusing her during their relationship, alleging that he ‘beat her to a pulp, which led to a miscarriage.

MaMkhize released a statement after the allegations got a lot of traction on social media and in the media, saying that they are false and defamatory.

Not long after the allegations surfaced, Sunday World reported that Andile demanded paternity tests for both his children with Sithelo, which was reportedly scheduled for 11 July or 13 July.

On Friday, MaMkhize and Andile took to social media to wish Andile and Sithelo’s second-born daughter, Coco, a happy first birthday, sharing a video of special moments they have shared with the one-year-old.

This didn’t sit well with Sithelo who then took to her Instagram stories announcing that her daughter does not have a father or an extended family.

“As far as I’m concerned, my daughter does not have a father or an extended family, until proven otherwise. I’m purely dedicating this day to her and thanking God for blessing and entrusting me with her. We’ve been through an awful lot this past year and a little kindness would go a long way right now. Please refrain from finding any sensationalism from anything around this,” said Shozi.