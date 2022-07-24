South Africans mourn the loss of actor Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu

It’s a gloomy Sunday for South Africans after having heard of the passing of South African actor, playwright and theatre director, Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu.
Mpumalanga News reported that a family member, Mthokozisi Shabangu, confirmed the actor’s death, telling the publication that Mncedisi passed away at about 02:00 on Sunday morning 24 July at his home in KaNyamazane.
Shabangu said that no further details about the actor’s death can be given as the elders and family need to meet first. He said more information will be shared with the public once the family has met.
Mncedisi was best known for his role as Khulekani in the e.tv soapie Rhythm City. In 2020, he won a SAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for playing the role.
ALSO SEE: Saftas: ‘The Wife’ scores 10 nominations while Busi Lurayi is up for ‘Best Actress’
He was previously known for his role as Skhumbuzo in the second season of the SABC3 drama series The Lab, in 2008.
Acting on screen wasn’t his only passion, Shabangu enrolled at Market Theatre Laboratory in 1995, and over the years he has written and acted in numerous award-winning theatre, film and television performances.
South Africans flocked to social media on Sunday to share their condolences with the family and reminisce about their most memorable moments of the actor.
Here are some of the reactions to Mncedisi Shabangu’s passing:
*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers