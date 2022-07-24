South Africans mourn the loss of actor Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu

Citizen Reporter

It’s a gloomy Sunday for South Africans after having heard of the passing of South African actor, playwright and theatre director, Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu.

Mpumalanga News reported that a family member, Mthokozisi Shabangu, confirmed the actor’s death, telling the publication that Mncedisi passed away at about 02:00 on Sunday morning 24 July at his home in KaNyamazane.

Shabangu said that no further details about the actor’s death can be given as the elders and family need to meet first. He said more information will be shared with the public once the family has met.

Mncedisi was best known for his role as Khulekani in the e.tv soapie Rhythm City. In 2020, he won a SAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for playing the role.

ALSO SEE: Saftas: ‘The Wife’ scores 10 nominations while Busi Lurayi is up for ‘Best Actress’



He was previously known for his role as Skhumbuzo in the second season of the SABC3 drama series The Lab, in 2008.

Acting on screen wasn’t his only passion, Shabangu enrolled at Market Theatre Laboratory in 1995, and over the years he has written and acted in numerous award-winning theatre, film and television performances.

South Africans flocked to social media on Sunday to share their condolences with the family and reminisce about their most memorable moments of the actor.

Here are some of the reactions to Mncedisi Shabangu’s passing:

What a loss to the arts….andinamazwi. Wanga umphufumlo wakhe ulele ngoxolo…#RIPMncedisiShabangu https://t.co/UIiLHj2YPr— Andisiwe (@AndisiweDweba) July 24, 2022

???????????? May your family, colleagues and friends be comforted. May your artistic soul rest in power, peace and Love. ???????? #RIPMncedisiShabangu pic.twitter.com/H8vOMlkdV4— Neo Paulus ???? (@Neo_R_Paulus) July 24, 2022

We can never forget Ta Mnce’s performance in Tshepang and Sizwe Banzi is Dead. A masterclass????. His biggest performance was how he loves and nurtured the arts, and all of us in it. He made the time. He was a good, good person, and friend. Silahlekelwe????????????. #RIPMncedisiShabangu— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (Nèe Mdoda) (@tembisa) July 24, 2022

Mncedisi Shabangu is no more? Njani? Our thespian has fallen. Our lives are made so much poorer. South African Theatre has lost one of its greats. ???????? #RIPMncedisiShabangu pic.twitter.com/Yfkm9QEjxU— Ntombiyomnotho????????️???? (@NtombiMaduna3) July 24, 2022

Have just heard of the passing of an energetic amazing man. Our lives are made so much poorer. I am gutted #RIPMncedisiShabangu Kindness to the family.— Michelle Constant (@MichConstant) July 24, 2022

Seeing this man on stage @MarketTheatre when I was 18 was the deciding factor for me. I left certain that I wanted to be an actress and that theatre was worth the trouble because of his work. South African Theatre has lost a giant. What a talent!???? #RIPMncedisiShabangu pic.twitter.com/MjZiw0wC08— Sisekho_iGorhakazi (@Sisekho_Velelo) July 24, 2022

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers