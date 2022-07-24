‘Sis is there for a good time, not a long time’, Tweeps react to Mihlali & Leeroy going ‘official’

Xanet Scheepers

Beauty content creator Mihlali Ndamase is once again the main point of discussion in the streets of social media after businessman Leeroy Sidambe shared a photo of the two of them looking very intimate on Instagram.

There has been much speculation about the relationship status between Mihlali and Leeroy, especially as the businessman is still said to be married to Mary Jane Sdambe.

Many publications and celebrity gossip websites have, however, reported in recent weeks that Leeroy and his wife are separated.

One gossip YouTube channel reported that Leeroy and Mary Jane’s marriage was already on the rocks when Mihlali came into the picture. There are also rumours of Mary Jane having cheated on Leeroy for five years with a businessman while she was still married to him.

None of these rumours have, however, been commented on by any of the parties involved.

The Twitterati nearly lost their minds on Saturday evening when pictures of Mihlali and Leeroy sporting matching black and white outfits surfaced on social media. The picture of the two of them looking rather intimate about to share a kiss had Tweeps pondering whether Leeroy is still with his wife, as he was the one who shared the photo on his Instagram account first before Mihlali shared it on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Mihlali’s Instagram stories

Many argued that sharing an intimate photo of you and your side-chick on social media while you are still married is the height of disrespect towards your wife.

While the new couple seems to have a lot of support in favour of their union, others are breathing fire at Mihlali, calling her a homewrecker and rubbing the relationship in Mary Jane’s face.

Here are some reactions from Tweeps about Mihlali and Leeroy’s new blooming relationship:

One thing I like about Mihlali She doesn’t explain herself to anyone ngeOfficial Statements— MaZibula ❤️ (@LindiswaNyembez) July 23, 2022

Mihlali reposted with chest ???????????? I love her shame. ???????? matching outfits? She’s gone I’m afraid— N ✨ (@BaddieNay) July 23, 2022

One thing about men..



He will never promote a side chick no matter how hot she is



You became cheap in his eyes the moment you agree to sleep with him while he openly has wife or a girlfriend.



Lerroy will NEVER!! leave his wife for Mihlali.. she will be a side chick forever— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 23, 2022

I don’t see Mihlali marrying this man. sis is there for a good time not a long time. Also this is low key an L. I mean personally I wouldn’t take any relationship he’s in seriously. If he can do this to the mother of his kids, he can most definitely do it to her.— Keamogetse Khumo???????????????? (@Khumo_Badbadu) July 23, 2022

I really like the fact that Leeroy is the one who posted the picture and Mihlali just shared???????????? pic.twitter.com/ArgFOGl1nE— livhuwani???? (@leboo_m_) July 23, 2022

All the women celebrating Leeroy & Mihlali's relationship, deserve to have husbands that get a side-chic after they get married.



Let's keep it consistent.



If you support side-chics, ask your man to also get one, & allow others to celebrate them.— Penuel The Black Pen (@GodPenuel) July 24, 2022