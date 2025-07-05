PICS: What Mihlali, Gogo Skhotheni and Tbo Touch will be wearing at Durban July today!

When fashion meets philosophy, and couture becomes a canvas of culture, expect nothing less than a seismic style moment.

At the 2025 Durban July on Saturday, all eyes will be on four icons: Mihlali Ndamase, Gogo Skhotheni, Doromongy and Phupho Gumede K, who will be dressed by none other than Masango by Siphosihle.

With a capsule inspired by Esther Mahlangu and rooted in the Marvels of Mzansi theme, Masango isn’t just dressing celebrities; he’s telling South Africa’s stories through fashion.

The Masango vision

Designer Siphosihle Masango has never shied away from storytelling. But this year, he elevates his narrative into what can only be described as intellectual couture.

His Durban July capsule, titled Marvels of Mzansi, channels the spirit and artistry of Esther Mahlangu while confronting the complexities of South African history, identity and heritage.

Each of the four looks is a wearable thesis, equal parts fashion statement, cultural tribute, and social commentary.

“This is about more than looking beautiful,” Siphosihle explains. “It’s about reclaiming space and allowing garments to speak about who we are, where we’ve been, and what we carry forward.”

Mihlali Ndamase: gilded in legacy

For beauty mogul and influencer Mihlali Ndamase, Siphosihle created IGOLIDE, a structured gown in Milano satin, shimmering in burnished brass appliqués.

Inspired by Johannesburg, the City of Gold, the dress explores the duality of opulence and exploitation.

Architectural pleats mimic mining shafts, while laser-cut Ndebele chevrons trace the ancestral journeys that built the city. The result is visually opulent, emotionally powerful and intellectually daring.

“Mihlali embodies the shine but also the depth of this story,” says Masango. “She’s the perfect canvas.”

Gogo Skhotheni: maximalist matriarchy

Tumi ‘Gogo Skhotheni‘ Motsoeneng, healer and reality star, wears the capsule’s closing look: Ndebele Queen. A vibrant floor-length gown inspired by Mpumalanga’s iconic homesteads, it features hand-painted stripes, beaded collars and a riot of colour.

More than just maximalism, the look is a visual invocation of matriarchal wisdom, community and celebration. It’s regal, rhythmic and unapologetically African.

“Gogo Skhotheni isn’t just wearing the dress, she’s embodying a legacy,” Masango beams.

Doromongy: Sepedi sonnet

Social media star Doromongy is set to stun in a rich burgundy macramé gown, inspired by the iron-red soil of Hoedspruit, her childhood home.

Each hand-knotted detail echoes Sepedi beadwork traditions, creating a tactile dialogue between fibre and memory.

Here, the gown becomes a woven archive, where every knot holds a whisper of ancestral rhythm.

“This dress is a soft rebellion,” notes Siphosihle. “It refuses to forget.”

Phupho Gumede K: fashion as fortification

Stylist-to-the-stars Phupho Gumede K gets the full royal treatment in ‘Gold Armoured’ – a futuristic ensemble where bronze-alloy breastplates, gilded in 24-carat gold, meet urban heritage.

Each plate is hand-forged by in-house jeweller Nomfanelo Chauke, using a lost-wax process and eco-resin casting.

The armour balances power with movement thanks to concealed mesh vents, proof that resilience doesn’t mean rigidity.

“It’s a meditation on protection,” says Masango. “And Phupho wears it like a declaration.”

Couture chronicles

Siphosihle Masango’s Durban July capsule isn’t just about glamour; it’s a cultural cartography, mapping the soul of South Africa through silhouette and symbol.

By dressing four distinct personalities, Masango by Siphosihle delivers a masterclass in how fashion can inform, confront and ultimately celebrate.

As these garments glide down Greyville’s grassy catwalk, they won’t just turn heads – they’ll ignite conversations.